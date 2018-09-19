Maaco Franchising Inc.
Auto painting and collision repair
Founded
1972
Franchising Since
1972 (46 Years)
Corporate Address
440 S. Church St., #700
Charlotte, NC 28202
CEO
Jonathan Fitzpatrick
Parent Company
Driven Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$362,250 - $567,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$140,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9%
Ad Royalty Fee
$70/wk.
Maaco Franchising Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee; 50% off first-year royalty fees
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
120 hours
Additional Training:
Continual support
Number of Employees Required to Run:
7 - 8