Microtel by Wyndham
Hotels
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07030
CEO
Geoff Ballotti
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$3,841,156 - $5,302,240
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Microtel by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Microtel by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
3-4 days
Classroom Training:
4 days
Additional Training:
At regional locations
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12 - 20