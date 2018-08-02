Minuteman Press Int'l. Inc.
Printing, graphics, and marketing services
Founded
1973
Franchising Since
1975 (43 Years)
Corporate Address
61 Executive Blvd.
Farmingdale, NY 11735
CEO
Robert Titus
Initial Investment ⓘ
$64,238 - $166,498
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$23,000 - $47,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to 6%
Minuteman Press Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee for a new location; $5,000 off for an existing location
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
69.5 hours
Classroom Training:
56.5 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing support
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3