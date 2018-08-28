Pak Mail
About
Founded

1983

Franchising Since

1984 (34 Years)

Corporate Address

7580 Metropolitan Dr., #200
San Diego, CA 92108

CEO

Patrick F. Edd

Parent Company

Annex Brands Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$153,500 - $230,450

Net-worth Requirement

$200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,950 - $29,950

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Pak Mail has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

32 hours

Classroom Training:

80 hours

Additional Training:

At existing center

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 5

Pak Mail is ranked #282 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Pak Mail provides specialty crating and international shipping as well as private mailbox rental and business support services. Based in Englewood, Colorado, Pak Mail Centers of America Inc. is a publicly held company traded under the symbol PMCX.

Ninety-eight percent of franchisees are owner/operators. Pak Mail has international franchise developers operating in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Venezuela, Argentina, Chile and parts of Mexico.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $153,500 High - $230,450
Units
-0.5%-2 UNITS (1 Year) -2.3%-9 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: August 28th, 2018
