Physical Therapy Now Franchise
Physical therapy

About
Founded

2011

Franchising Since

2015 (4 Years)

Corporate Address

12277 S.W. 130 St.
Miami, FL 33186

CEO

Andres Zapata

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$104,735 - $191,035

Net-worth Requirement

$200,000 - $400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Physical Therapy Now Franchise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Classroom Training:

20 hours

Additional Training:

Online training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $104,735 High - $191,035
Units
+20.0%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +260.0%+13 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

