Physicians Weight Loss Centers
Medically-supervised weight-loss programs and products
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1980 (38 Years)
Corporate Address
395 Springside Dr.
Akron, OH 44333
CEO
Charles Sekeres
Parent Company
The Health Management Group Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$104,643 - $182,857
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5-3.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$249/mo.
Physicians Weight Loss Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Additional Training:
Ongoing