Primrose School Franchising Co.
Educational childcare
Founded
1982
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
3200 Windy Hill Rd., #1200E
Atlanta, GA 30339
CEO
Jo Kirchner
Parent Company
Roark Capital
Initial Investment ⓘ
$553,180 - $7,039,578
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$700,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$350,000 - $750,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$80,000 - $80,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Primrose School Franchising Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$30,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
137 hours
Additional Training:
At training school