This Popular Acai Franchise Is Expanding Fast. Is It Coming to Your State Next?

A refreshed C-suite and strong franchisee buy-in are setting the brand up for its most ambitious expansion yet.

Key Takeaways Playa Bowls has overhauled its leadership team with a new CEO and multiple C-suite hires.

Under private equity ownership, the brand plans to have opened 90 new stores by the end of 2025, with a focus on entering West Coast markets.

The expansion will not only test consumer demand but also the scalability of the brand.

Playa Bowls is entering a new chapter. The New Jersey-based acai and smoothie chain, which ranked #304 on the Franchise 500, has revamped its executive team and set ambitious growth goals under the ownership of private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The company plans to have opened 90 new stores by the end of this year, with a special focus on the California, Oregon and Washington markets.

The changes go far beyond adding stores. Playa Bowls recently appointed John Cappasola, former CEO of Del Taco, as its new chief executive. He’s joined by a slate of senior leaders, including a new COO, CFO and general counsel. Together, the refreshed C-suite is tasked with scaling a brand that already boasts more than 300 locations nationwide. The new CEO, aided by some personal knowledge, is confident in the move.

“As someone who grew up and spent most of my life in Southern California, I know how naturally our surf-inspired brand will resonate on the West Coast,” Cappasola told Entrepreneur in a statement. “It is an inspiring opportunity to work alongside our team and franchise owners to bring that experience to new communities and continue building a brand that is built to last.”

Franchisee buy-in

Private equity has become a powerful force in franchising, and Playa Bowls offers a prime example of how investment firms approach growth. New ownership often means leadership shake-ups, capital for expansion and a push to enter new markets quickly. Although that strategy can produce rapid results, it also tests the resilience of the franchise system.

In Playa Bowls’ case, franchisees appear eager to keep pace. The company says 85% of its new store agreements come from existing operators. That level of buy-in suggests confidence from the people on the ground — the franchisees who know the model best. “The fact that the overwhelming majority of our growth comes from existing franchise owners is the strongest endorsement of our model,” Jayson Tipp, CDO, told Entrepreneur in a statement, “and it’s what gives us confidence in sustainable nationwide expansion.”

Still, the West Coast presents a new challenge. The question is if the brand’s aesthetic and menu will resonate in California and beyond, where the health food market is both crowded and competitive.

Private equity playbook

Industry analysts have seen this playbook before. Private equity firms have fueled the rise of brands across food and beverage, from Nothing Bundt Cakes (where Cappasola was an executive) to Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The formula is familiar: Install seasoned leaders, double down on franchising and set aggressive growth targets. When it works, the results can be transformative. When it doesn’t, expansion risks outpacing operational support.

Playa Bowls’ story isn’t just about an acai chain trying to grow. It’s a case study in how private equity is reshaping the franchise landscape. Capital, experience and aggressive targets can accelerate success, but they also create pressure points for franchisees, who shoulder much of the execution.

As the New Jersey brand looks to plant its flag in western markets, the company will test not just consumer demand but also the scalability of its systems and support. Franchisees are clearly optimistic, but the brand’s ability to balance growth with sustainability will determine if this expansion delivers long-term rewards.

Regardless, the next year will be telling, because Playa Bowls is no longer just a regional chain with beach-town roots — it’s part of a bigger private equity story playing out across franchising.

