Stacked Pickle
Restaurants and sports bars
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
4287 W. 96th St.
Indianapolis, IN 46268
CEO
Gary Brackett
Initial Investment ⓘ
$425,550 - $939,850
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
182 hours
Classroom Training:
35 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
50