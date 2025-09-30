These Are the Top 10 Sandwich Franchises of 2025, According to the Franchise 500

Simple to operate, endlessly adaptable and always in demand — here are the sandwich franchises making the biggest impact in 2025.

Key Takeaways Sandwich franchises remain one of the most reliable and competitive categories in franchising.

Established brands like Jersey Mike’s, Arby’s and Subway continue to dominate the category.

The segment’s combination of simplicity, adaptability and consumer demand makes it attractive.

Sandwiches remain one of the most reliable segments in franchising — simple to operate, adaptable to changing tastes and always in demand. That staying power reflects on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500, where sandwich concepts once again ranked among the most competitive food categories.

From quick-service giants with decades of brand equity to fast-growing newcomers leaning into customization and health, these franchises continue to attract both loyal customers and ambitious owners. Here are the top sandwich brands leading the way.

1. Jersey Mike’s Subs

Founded: 1956

1956 Franchising since: 1987

1987 Overall rank: 2

2 Number of units: 2,861

2,861 Change in units: +45% over 3 years

+45% over 3 years Initial investment: $203,583 – $1,317,005

$203,583 – $1,317,005 Leadership: Charlie Morrison, CEO

Charlie Morrison, CEO Parent company: Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems Inc.

Jersey Mike’s has built a cult-like following with its fresh-sliced meats, grilled subs and strong community presence. Founded in 1956 and franchising since 1987, the brand has grown to nearly 3,000 locations, posting a remarkable 45% unit increase in the past three years. Private equity firm Blackstone acquired Jersey Mike’s for $8 billion late last year, a sign of strong investor confidence in the brand’s future growth. This acquisition provides Jersey Mike’s with even greater resources to expand its footprint, enhance digital ordering capabilities and innovate its menu.

2. Arby’s

Founded: 1964

1964 Franchising since: 1965

1965 Overall rank: 12

12 Number of units: 3,570

3,570 Change in units: +0.3% over 3 years

+0.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $644,950 – $2,451,000

$644,950 – $2,451,000 Leadership: David Graves, brand president

David Graves, brand president Parent company: Inspire Brands

Arby’s stands apart from other sandwich chains with a menu built around roast beef and a growing lineup of meats, sides and limited-time creations. Since launching in 1964, the brand has expanded to more than 3,600 restaurants worldwide. Backed by Inspire Brands and led by president David Graves, Arby’s offers franchisees the stability of an established name with the resources and marketing power of one of the largest restaurant groups in the industry.

3. McAlister’s Deli

Founded: 1989

1989 Franchising since: 1994

1994 Overall rank: 45

45 Number of units: 550

550 Change in units: +10% over 3 years

+10% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,053,925 – $2,488,500

$1,053,925 – $2,488,500 Leadership: Mike Freeman, chief brand officer

Mike Freeman, chief brand officer Parent company: GoTo Foods

McAlister’s Deli has earned loyal fans with its hearty sandwiches, giant baked potatoes and signature sweet tea. Founded in 1989 and franchising since 1994, the fast-casual chain has grown to more than 1,000 locations across the U.S. McAlister’s emphasizes family-friendly dining and consistent quality, giving franchisees a concept with strong brand recognition, broad customer appeal and the backing of parent company GoTo Foods.

4. Charleys Cheeseteaks and Wings

Founded: 1986

1986 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall rank: 58

58 Number of units: 892

892 Change in units: +25.6% over 3 years

+25.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $203,736 – $984,732

$203,736 – $984,732 Leadership: Candra Alisiswanto, EVP

Candra Alisiswanto, EVP Parent company: Gosh Enterprises Inc.

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings specializes in cheesesteaks, wings, fries and refreshing beverages, carving out a niche in the fast-casual sandwich space. Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1991, the brand has grown to nearly 900 units and has seen unit growth of 25.6% over three years. With backing from Gosh Enterprises, Charleys offers franchisees a streamlined menu and a focused brand identity.

5. Jimmy John’s

Founded: 1983

1983 Franchising since: 1993

1993 Overall rank: 61

61 Number of units: 2,644

2,644 Change in units: -3.0 % over 3 years

-3.0 % over 3 years Initial investment: $361,200 – $674,200

$361,200 – $674,200 Leadership: James North, brand president

James North, brand president Parent company: Inspire Brands

Jimmy John’s built its reputation on speed, simplicity and no-nonsense sandwiches, winning over fans with delivery that’s as reliable as its menu. Founded in 1983 and franchising since 1993, the brand now operates more than 2,600 locations nationwide. Backed by Inspire Brands, Jimmy John’s combines a proven system with marketing muscle, giving franchisees access to both steady demand and the resources of a major restaurant group.

6. Firehouse Subs

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 1995

1995 Overall rank: 120

120 Number of units: 1,414

1,414 Change in units: +16.2% over 3 years

+16.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $379,650 – $1,396,100

$379,650 – $1,396,100 Leadership: Mike Hancock, president

Mike Hancock, president Parent company: Restaurant Brands Int’l.

Firehouse Subs brings a unique identity to the sandwich category with hearty, firehouse-themed subs and a strong community focus through its Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Founded in 1994 by former firefighters Chris and Robin Sorensen, the brand has expanded to more than 1,200 locations. Now part of the Restaurant Brands International portfolio, Firehouse offers franchisees a mission-driven concept backed by global scale and resources.

7. Subway

Founded: 1965

1965 Franchising since: 1974

1974 Overall rank: 155

155 Number of units: 35,622

35,622 Change in units: -3.0% over 3 years

-3.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $238,625 – $536,745

$238,625 – $536,745 Leadership: Johnathan Fitzpatrick, CEO

Johnathan Fitzpatrick, CEO Parent company: Roark Capital

Subway remains one of the world’s most recognizable sandwich brands, with its build-your-own model and broad international reach. Since its founding in 1965, the chain has grown to more than 36,000 restaurants across 100 countries. Now owned by Roark Capital, Subway is investing heavily in store remodels, digital ordering and menu innovation. For franchisees, it offers unparalleled brand awareness and a massive global footprint within the quick-service sandwich category.

8. Schlotzsky’s

Founded: 1971

1971 Franchising since: 1976

1976 Overall rank: 185

185 Number of units: 312

312 Change in units: -4.8 % over 3 years

-4.8 % over 3 years Initial investment: $634,165 – $1,904,550

$634,165 – $1,904,550 Leadership: Donna Spangler-Josephson, chief brand officer

Donna Spangler-Josephson, chief brand officer Parent company: GoTo Foods

Schlotzsky’s has carved out a loyal following with its fresh-baked sourdough buns and signature sandwiches, anchored by the classic “Original.” Founded in 1971 in Austin, Texas, the brand has since grown to hundreds of locations across the U.S. Schlotzsky’s has expanded its menu to include pizzas, flatbreads and salads, giving franchisees a flexible concept backed by strong corporate support and brand equity.

9. Port of Subs

Founded: 1972

1972 Franchising since: 1985

1985 Overall rank: 241

241 Number of units: 123

123 Change in units: -5.0% over 3 years

-5.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $419,895 – $859,375

$419,895 – $859,375 Leadership: Healey Mendicino, president

Healey Mendicino, president Parent company: POS Holdings LLC

Port of Subs has built steady regional strength in the West with its fresh-sliced sandwiches prepared right in front of the customer. Founded in 1972 in Sparks, Nevada, the brand has grown to more than 300 locations. Known for its family atmosphere and focus on quality ingredients, Port of Subs offers franchisees a community-driven concept with loyal repeat customers and decades of operational experience behind it.

10. PrimoHoagies

Founded: 1992

1992 Franchising since: 2002

2002 Overall rank: 307

307 Number of units: 117

117 Change in units: +41.0% over 3 years

+41.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $365,499 – $763,400

$365,499 – $763,400 Leadership: Nicholas Papanier Jr., CEO

Nicholas Papanier Jr., CEO Parent company: N/A

PrimoHoagies brings a Philadelphia tradition nationwide with its classic Italian-style hoagies made from premium meats, cheeses and fresh bread. Starting as a single South Philly store in 1992, the brand has expanded to more than 100 locations across multiple states. With its emphasis on authentic flavors, catering and neighborhood appeal, PrimoHoagies provides franchisees a differentiated concept that thrives in both urban and suburban markets.

