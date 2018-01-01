Tiger-Rock Martial Arts
Martial-arts and fitness programs
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
330 Oak Tree Ln., #A
Dakota Dunes, SD 57049
CEO
Bert Kollars
Initial Investment ⓘ
$89,900 - $197,600
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$3.50/student/mo.
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
varies
Classroom Training:
5 days
Additional Training:
At qualified academies
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3