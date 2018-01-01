Tiger-Rock Martial Arts
Martial-arts and fitness programs

Tiger-Rock Martial Arts
Martial-arts and fitness programs

About
Founded

1983

Franchising Since

2008 (10 Years)

Corporate Address

330 Oak Tree Ln., #A
Dakota Dunes, SD 57049

CEO

Bert Kollars

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$89,900 - $197,600

Liquid Cash Requirement

$35,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$3.50/student/mo.

Financing Options

Tiger-Rock Martial Arts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

On-The-Job Training:

varies

Classroom Training:

5 days

Additional Training:

At qualified academies

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 3

Bio
In 1983, a group of martial-arts-school owners came together and formed the International Taekwondo Alliance to provide curriculum and operational support to others interested in opening schools in their own communities. The International Taekwondo Alliance was converted into a franchise program in 2008, under the new name Tiger-Rock Martial Arts. Franchises offer martial arts and fitness programs for children and adults.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $89,900 High - $197,600
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

