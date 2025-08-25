Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I've built companies like SetSchedule and Rentastic across proptech, fintech, AI and insurance. I've sold businesses that generated billions in financial products and tens of millions in recurring revenue. I've hired wrong, I've hired right. I've scaled too fast, and I've scaled smart. And I'll tell you this from firsthand experience: Hiring offshore isn't controversial — it's intelligent. It's practical. It's how real businesses scale in the real world.

It's not wrong to have your customer service rep in the Philippines. It's not unethical to have your dev team in Poland or your marketing analyst in Bogotá. In fact, if you care about sustainability, profitability and actually building something that lasts, offshore hiring isn't just the right move — it might be the only move.

And yet, people still hesitate. They still whisper like it's a dirty secret. They still think "outsourcing" is a code word for corner-cutting. But if you're serious about building a company that competes and wins — globally — you need to reframe the entire conversation.

So let's talk about the reality. Here are five brutal truths — and serious advantages — you need to accept if you want to stop playing business and start building it:

1. You gain 24-hour productivity without burning out your team

Your California team clocks out. Your team in Manila clocks in. That's not outsourcing. That's continuous operation. It's a machine that runs while you sleep. Offshore teams allow you to build seamless, round-the-clock workflows that don't rely on heroics or 14-hour workdays. Your customers don't care what time zone your team is in; they care that they're getting what they need, when they need it.

This isn't about wringing more hours from fewer people. It's about creating balance and momentum. Offshore hiring means your U.S. team doesn't have to burn out trying to do everything. That's how you scale with sanity.

2. You slash burn rate — without slashing talent

Let's get real: Payroll will eat you alive if you let it. At SetSchedule, I watched our domestic payroll balloon inside one zip code. At our insurance brokerage, we rewired the model and went global, and guess what? We didn't sacrifice quality. We found more of it.



A strong U.S.-based engineer might cost $180K per year. That same level of capability and output in Eastern Europe or South Asia? Closer to $40K. That's not a knock on American talent. That's just math. If you're a startup or growth-stage company and you're spending like a public one, good luck making it past Series A.



By going offshore, you're not choosing lesser talent — you're just choosing smarter economics.

3. You access a global talent pool hungry for opportunity

Here's something few founders will say out loud: Some of the best talent in the world doesn't live anywhere near Palo Alto or SoHo. It lives in Lagos. In Cebu. In Kraków. In Medellín.



I've worked with marketers in Colombia who bring more hustle and creativity than their LA peers. I've hired devs in India who write cleaner code, ship faster and solve problems with more urgency than Bay Area engineers making triple their salary. And no, that's not a fluke. It's a wake-up call.



Talent isn't defined by proximity. It's defined by grit, hunger and execution. And if you're only hiring within a 20-mile radius, you're not just limiting your headcount — you're capping your potential.

4. You build cultural resilience into your DNA

Want to get better at leading? Try managing a team across five time zones. Try aligning deliverables across three languages and cultural expectations. Offshore hiring forces you to get tight with communication. It demands documentation. It levels up your leadership skills — fast.



And if your long game involves selling your product or service internationally, then you need that cultural fluency now, not later. Building globally from day one hardens your operations and future-proofs your company.



It's not just a hiring strategy. It's an organizational workout. And if you do it right, you'll come out stronger.

5. You de-risk scaling

Let's be honest: Not every hire works out. But when your entire team is local and expensive, every bad hire hits harder. Offshore teams give you flexibility. You can test a new role, explore a new market or pilot a new initiative without betting the house.



You don't need a bloated org chart. You need agility. Offshore hiring gives you the ability to pivot fast, adjust cost structure on demand and keep experimenting until you find what works. And in today's climate, agility is survival.

If you're still romanticizing the all-in-house, all-local, in-office team model — wake up. That version of company-building is outdated. It's inefficient. It's blind to reality.

Offshoring isn't betrayal. It's evolution.

I've done this across industries. I've won big. I've failed loudly. And I've learned this: Smart founders don't build local companies in a global world. They go where the talent is. They go where the economics work. And most importantly, they go now.

So if you're still debating whether to hire offshore, let me save you the time:

Don't debate. Deploy.