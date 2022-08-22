Find the Best Long-Tail Keywords for Your Web Pages

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

is an essential component of any online business. But it's also often expensive, with no guarantee on a return on your investment. Even the best, most experienced marketers can struggle with paid advertising channels if your product doesn't have a lot of recognition.

StackCommerce

That's one reason why SEO is so valuable for small businesses. For starters, SEO is ostensibly free. You just have to know how to create content that will get picked up by search engines for the keywords you want to rank for. That's easier said than done even for SEO specialists, however. But with a tool like LongTailPro, you'll have a leg up for your SEO strategy.

This keyword suggestion tools will help you get more online traffic by finding the best long-tail keywords for your web pages. With just one seed keyword, you can get hundreds of long-tail keywords within seconds, as well as information on the ranking difficulty of certain keywords and more.

Suppose you're looking for keywords that meet your specific needs. In that case, you can create filters based on your average CPC bid, search volume, rank value, and more to identify the best opportunities you can take advantage of immediately. You can get keyword suggestions and metrics through related keywords, competitor keywords, and manual keywords and even keep track of competitor keywords. Each day, you'll get updates on your daily rank and even receive custom keyword difficulty recommendations for your domain with the domain analysis feature. It's everything you need to improve your SEO without breaking the bank on a specialist or outsourced agency.

User Michael Karp of CopyTactics writes, "It has saved me a ton of time researching keywords. I use it for every campaign. So I highly suggest grabbing a copy of LongTailPro."

Give your SEO a boost on a budget. Get 10,000 keyword lookup credits for just $49.99, 100,000 keyword lookup credits for just $99.99, or 1,000,000 keyword lookup credits for just $299.

