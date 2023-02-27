How to Write Job Advertisements to Attract Remote Workers

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Writing job advertisements to attract remote workers requires a few optimizations that can be easy to make. Modern workers seek opportunities that offer flexible hours and the ability to work in any location. Remote work is becoming more of the standard and offering flexible working options is an excellent way for businesses to stay competitive in the job market.

Keep in mind it's still a job listing, so you need to effectively communicate the benefits of working remotely and the job requirements. Consider the following tips for writing job advertisements to attract remote workers.

List your openings on job search sites.

Job seekers start their searches on popular job sites like ZipRecruiter to simplify the hiring process. ZipRecruiter is a top site among hiring managers and job seekers because of its easy-to-use platform, AI matching technology, and the fact that it's the #1 rated job site in the U.S.1.

Candidates can select "remote" and "hybrid" filters when conducting their job searches, so having a quality listing can ensure your job opening appears at the top of the search results.

Communicate the remote nature of the job.

Be sure to specify that the job is a remote position and include details about the type of work environment and equipment that will be required. If the job advertisement doesn't say remote up front, many people will assume that it's not.

Highlight the benefits of working remotely.

Make it clear that the job offers the flexibility and autonomy of working remotely. Mention any perks or benefits that come with the position, such as a flexible schedule or the ability to work from anywhere.

Clearly outline the job requirements.

Your job advertisements should clearly state the skills, experience, and qualifications that are required for the position. This will help you attract the right candidates and weed out those who are not a good fit.

Use language that resonates with remote workers.

Use language that speaks to the benefits and challenges of working remotely. For example, mention the ability to work from anywhere or the need for strong self-motivation and discipline.

Include information about your company culture.

Remote workers often place a high value on company culture. In your job advertisements, include information about your company's values and mission to help attract candidates who are a good fit.

By following these tips, you can write job advertisements that effectively attract remote workers and find the right candidates for your open positions. Remember to be clear and concise and focus on the benefits and challenges of working remotely to attract the best candidates.

1 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022