How to Write Job Advertisements to Attract Remote Workers

Companies that allow flexible remote work options open their business to a large talent pool.

learn more about Entrepreneur Deals

By Entrepreneur Deals

Shutterstock

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Writing job advertisements to attract remote workers requires a few optimizations that can be easy to make. Modern workers seek opportunities that offer flexible hours and the ability to work in any location. Remote work is becoming more of the standard and offering flexible working options is an excellent way for businesses to stay competitive in the job market.

Keep in mind it's still a job listing, so you need to effectively communicate the benefits of working remotely and the job requirements. Consider the following tips for writing job advertisements to attract remote workers.

List your openings on job search sites.

Job seekers start their searches on popular job sites like ZipRecruiter to simplify the hiring process. ZipRecruiter is a top site among hiring managers and job seekers because of its easy-to-use platform, AI matching technology, and the fact that it's the #1 rated job site in the U.S.1.

Candidates can select "remote" and "hybrid" filters when conducting their job searches, so having a quality listing can ensure your job opening appears at the top of the search results.

Communicate the remote nature of the job.

Be sure to specify that the job is a remote position and include details about the type of work environment and equipment that will be required. If the job advertisement doesn't say remote up front, many people will assume that it's not.

Highlight the benefits of working remotely.

Make it clear that the job offers the flexibility and autonomy of working remotely. Mention any perks or benefits that come with the position, such as a flexible schedule or the ability to work from anywhere.

Clearly outline the job requirements.

Your job advertisements should clearly state the skills, experience, and qualifications that are required for the position. This will help you attract the right candidates and weed out those who are not a good fit.

Use language that resonates with remote workers.

Use language that speaks to the benefits and challenges of working remotely. For example, mention the ability to work from anywhere or the need for strong self-motivation and discipline.

Include information about your company culture.

Remote workers often place a high value on company culture. In your job advertisements, include information about your company's values and mission to help attract candidates who are a good fit.

By following these tips, you can write job advertisements that effectively attract remote workers and find the right candidates for your open positions. Remember to be clear and concise and focus on the benefits and challenges of working remotely to attract the best candidates.

1 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022
Entrepreneur Deals

Entrepreneur Deals

Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find useful. 

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Hiring Hiring Employees Job ads

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

Sorry Snoozers, Science Says You Are More Productive in the Early Morning. Here's Why.

Here's why early morning routines are better for productivity and your mental health.

By John Rampton

Social Media

4 Ways to Grow Your LinkedIn Following in 2023

LinkedIn experts offer their advice on strategies that will get you followers.

By Anna David

Thought Leaders

Streaming Free: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph's 'That'll Never Work' Show

Now on EntrepreneurTV, watch as Marc Randolph helps entrepreneurs with his unique approach to problem-solving and growth.

By Entreprneur Staff

Leadership

What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting

Gaslighting is a negative term that can follow you forever. You need to fight back before the label sticks.

By Ryan Droste

Thought Leaders

8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023

If you are an introvert and don't want your communication style and socializing skills to stop you from networking like a pro, the great news is that you could actually have an advantage.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Marketing

The Unexpected Rise of Micro-Influencers and Their Impact on Marketing

Here's how micro-influencers were able to make a place of their own in the digital space

By Abeer Raza