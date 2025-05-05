Here's how the president of this sustainable junk-removal business solves problems fast, treats customers with care and keeps as much as possible out of the landfill.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Moving and downsizing can be difficult transitions, and nothing lightens the load like a committed crew that shows up on time, communicates clearly, and gives your stuff a second life — without sending it to a landfill. This is the premise behind Junkluggers, a sustainable junk-removal company that has grown from a single landscaping truck into a national franchise.

" Same-day and next-day service is so critical for our industry and for the consumer," says Junkluggers president Justin Waltz. "You don't want to sit and stare at a pile of stuff that you don't want anymore for more than a day or two, especially in today's age."

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Junkluggers leans heavily into the consumer need for convenience. It supplements online bookings with real-time confirmations, a two-hour arrival window and uniformed drivers in distinctive green trucks.

"Our number one job is ultimately to solve problems," Waltz says. "Our mission is in convenience. Really earning that trust and care is [dependent on the] ability to deliver on our service each and every day without giving any stress to the consumer, because they call us for a stress-free experience."

This mindset has helped Junkluggers differentiate itself in a crowded industry, especially when things don't go according to plan. Waltz says the real test is not if problems come up — they will — but instead how the crews handle them. From blocked driveways to heavy furniture, his crews are trained to adapt and overcome.

"We've paid numerous parking tickets," he says. "We've had to purchase spots. We've had to pull up on curbs and park the truck in crazy places. It's ultimately all part of the day-to-day, and it's why you hire a professional firm."

Related: How This North Carolina Lawn Care Company Earns Customer Loyalty

At its core, Junkluggers is a transitional business that serves customers at moments of major life change. This could mean preparing for a major real estate closing or helping a grieving family downsize a home.

"Oftentimes, there's emotion and consideration of the story behind those items," Waltz says. "I was on a truck myself for many, many years. I've had clients crying. I've had hugs. I've heard stories about the piano that's been in the family for many, many years. It's about hiring the best people who live our core values every day, who are able to go into the home and present a great experience, and ultimately consider all of the things that are happening in our consumers' lives."

Another core value of Junkluggers is its commitment to sustainability. With a goal of 100% landfill diversion, the crews route every item through a network of donation and recycling partners. It also has a Remix Market, which resells lightly used goods at low prices and donates a portion of the proceeds back to the community.

The Remix Market is a strategic extension of the company's commitment to environmental and social responsibility. It keeps reusable items in circulation, helps reduce waste and reinforces the company's overall mission to avoid the landfill for the interest of the community.

"We call [the Remix Market] a clinic for furniture that's worn or items we'll mark down super low," Waltz says. "A lot of times, we'll have folks come in that just need something either personally or for their community. That's been a really awesome opportunity for our brand and a great add-on to the business."

Related: She Runs a James Beard Award-Nominated Restaurant. Here's Her 2-Step Process for Hiring the Best Employees.

The balance of core values and efficiency has helped Junkluggers scale. The company now operates as a franchise model, offering entrepreneurs the chance to run local branches with national support and shared standards. Junkluggers ranked #204 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 and, as of 2024, had grown 94.8% over three years.

"One of the best benefits of franchising is the ability to engage with the community," Waltz says. "We bring in active investors, in the form of franchise owners, who are executing the brand at their local level with the knowledge of the Junkluggers that we've obtained in the business, and all the expertise and learnings."

Online reviews play a crucial role in franchisees' continued success. Junkluggers encourages every location to respond to reviews, both positive and critical, and consider customer feedback.

"If there's ever an issue where a consumer goes online and says, 'Hey, this service didn't go as well as I expected,' our franchise owners absolutely are responding to that review," Waltz says. "I believe in full transparency so the consumers can see that the owner is there."

Related: This CEO's Paint-Your-Own Pottery Business Has 130 Locations — But Anyone Can Use Her Tips for Creating a Customer-First Experience

Overall, Waltz views Junkluggers as much more than a junk-removal company. It's a customer-first, community-rooted organization that meets people in transitional moments to make life a little easier — and the planet greener.

Consider Junkluggers' guiding principles for giving back and paying it forward:

Speed inspires trust. Offering same-day and next-day services helps customers feel supported during high-stress moments like moves, renovations and clean-outs.

Offering same-day and next-day services helps customers feel supported during high-stress moments like moves, renovations and clean-outs. Reputation starts at the curb. Small but important details — like branded trucks, uniforms and punctual service windows — signal professionalism before the job begins.

Small but important details — like branded trucks, uniforms and punctual service windows — signal professionalism before the job begins. Solve first, stress later. From blocked parking to emotional moments of letting go, equip crews with the tools needed to think on their feet and adapt to the unexpected without passing stress onto the customer.

From blocked parking to emotional moments of letting go, equip crews with the tools needed to think on their feet and adapt to the unexpected without passing stress onto the customer. Purpose and process go hand in hand. When core values like sustainability and compassion are present in every touchpoint, customers remember — and return.

When core values like sustainability and compassion are present in every touchpoint, customers remember — and return. Franchise with the community in mind. Empower entrepreneurs to connect with their communities to deliver consistent, trusted service by fusing national expertise with local ownership.

Listen to the episode below to hear directly from Justin Waltz, and subscribe to Behind the Review for more from new business owners and reviewers every Thursday.

Editorial contributions by Alex Miranda and Kristi Lindahl