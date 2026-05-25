Most Entrepreneurs Think They’re Winning at AI — They’re Not and Their Competitors Already Know It

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Most business leaders using AI today are getting results that feel productive — but not transformative. That’s the dangerous part.

The gap between “this seems useful” and “this is creating a real competitive advantage” is almost invisible while you’re inside it. Most entrepreneurs don’t realize they’re behind until a competitor suddenly starts moving faster, operating leaner or producing better work at scale. By then, the gap is much harder to close.

Over the past year, I’ve spoken with founders and CEOs across industries about how they’re using AI inside their businesses. Nearly all of them were using ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini in some capacity. Nearly all believed they were ahead of the curve. Most weren’t.

At an Entrepreneurs’ Organization retreat in Bourgogne, France, I presented a framework called “The 10 Stages of AI Implementation for Business Leaders” to a group of entrepreneurs running companies with more than €1 million in annual revenue. Every person in the room was already using AI. But during the conversations that followed, one pattern became obvious: almost everyone had overestimated their level of AI maturity. That realization led me back to an unlikely source — a 2002 press briefing from former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.

The AI framework entrepreneurs unexpectedly need

Rumsfeld famously divided knowledge into four categories:

Known knowns

Known unknowns

Unknown knowns

Unknown unknowns

At first glance, it sounds abstract. In practice, it’s one of the most useful frameworks I’ve found for understanding how entrepreneurs are actually using AI. Because the biggest risk in AI adoption right now isn’t refusing to use the technology. It’s thinking you’re further ahead than you are.

The 4 ways entrepreneurs misunderstand AI

1. Unknown unknowns: The expensive comfort zone

This is where most business leaders currently operate. You use AI regularly. The results seem decent. You save some time writing emails, brainstorming ideas or summarizing meetings. Nothing feels obviously broken, so you assume your approach is working. But you have no visibility into what better systems, workflows or implementations might look like. That’s what makes this stage expensive.

The businesses gaining the largest AI advantage today usually aren’t using dramatically better tools. They’re building dramatically better systems around those tools. And if you can’t see the gap, you can’t close it.

2. Known unknowns: The uncomfortable growth stage

This is the moment something clicks. Maybe another founder shows you an AI workflow that would save your team 20 hours a week. Maybe you see someone generating output far beyond what you thought these tools could produce. Suddenly, the gap becomes visible.

This stage feels frustrating because you now know there’s another level, but you don’t yet know how to reach it. That discomfort is productive. It’s where meaningful implementation begins.

3. Known knowns: Repeatable systems

At this stage, your AI usage becomes operational instead of experimental. You’ve created prompts that persist. Workflows become repeatable. Outputs become teachable. Your team can produce consistent results without reinventing the process every time.

This is where entrepreneurs stop “trying AI” and start integrating it into how the business actually operates.

4. Unknown knowns: The hidden advantage already inside your business

This is the quadrant that matters most — and the one almost nobody talks about. Every experienced entrepreneur carries years of accumulated judgment:

Recognizing risky clients before anyone else does

Knowing which messaging resonates

Catching mistakes instinctively

Understanding when a pitch feels wrong

Spotting opportunities competitors miss

That knowledge is incredibly valuable. And almost none of it exists inside your AI systems. Most founders assume AI’s advantage comes from the model itself. In reality, the biggest advantage comes from the proprietary business intelligence only you possess.

Your instincts.

Your operational judgment.

Your understanding of customers.

Your hard-earned pattern recognition.

That’s the real moat.

The problem is that most of it lives only in your head.

The 10 stages of AI implementation

To make this practical, I developed a 10-stage framework for understanding how businesses evolve in their AI usage.

Stage 1: The Search Engine

You ask one-off questions and start from zero every time.

Stage 2: The Conversationalist

You improve output through back-and-forth dialogue.

Stage 3: The Instructor

You create persistent prompts or custom assistants.

Stage 4: The Specialist

You build separate AI assistants for different functions.

Stage 5: The Team Builder

Different AI systems review and improve each other’s work.

Stage 6: The Debugger

You understand why AI gets things wrong and how to fix it.

Stage 7: The Source-of-Truth Builder

Every AI tool pulls from the same centralized business knowledge.

Stage 8: The Corrector

You actively override inaccurate assumptions AI makes about your industry.

Stage 9: The System Builder

You create modular AI infrastructure with reusable workflows.

Stage 10: The Ecosystem

Your systems improve over time through feedback, retrieval and optimization. Most businesses are currently around Stage 3. Most think they’re at Stage 5.

That gap isn’t caused by laziness. It’s caused by the “unknown unknowns” problem, doing exactly what it always does: hiding the ceiling.

Most businesses are using AI for tasks. Very few are building AI infrastructure.

Right now, many entrepreneurs are using AI tactically:

Writing emails

Summarizing calls

Generating social posts

Brainstorming ideas

Those use cases matter. They create efficiency gains. But the companies pulling ahead are doing something much bigger: They’re turning AI into infrastructure. They’re building systems where:

Knowledge compounds over time

AI retains business context

Workflows become repeatable

Teams collaborate with shared intelligence

Institutional knowledge becomes operational

That’s where the real competitive advantage starts appearing.

The smartest AI question isn’t “What can AI do?”

It’s: “What does my business already know that AI doesn’t?”

Most entrepreneurs already possess an enormous amount of valuable knowledge about customers, operations, sales and decision-making. But because that information was never formally documented, their AI systems can’t use it. That’s why so much AI-generated output still feels generic.

If you feed AI generic prompts, you get generic thinking. The businesses seeing outsized results are the ones extracting and structuring their institutional knowledge before layering AI on top of it.

Your next move

Most entrepreneurs don’t need another AI tool. They need a clearer diagnosis of where they actually are. That starts with a simple question: “What did I actually do with AI this week?”

Not your ambitions.

Not your experiments.

Not your best day.

Your repeatable behavior reveals your real stage. And once you know your stage, the next move becomes much easier to identify.

In the next article, I’ll show you how to build a simple AI diagnostic assistant that identifies exactly where your business sits in this framework — and gives you the three highest-leverage moves to level up your AI implementation immediately.