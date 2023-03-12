Take Advantage of a One-Year Costco Membership and $30 eGift Card for Only $60

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As a busy entrepreneur, you might be wondering how you're going to have time to run all of your different errands. Whether you're looking for groceries, office supplies, or even a new computer, you may be able to get it done under one roof by shopping at Costco.

If you don't have a membership, you can get a One-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60, and it comes with a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

Stretch your budget further by shopping at Costco.

Whether you're shopping for practical or personal items, you may be able to find what you need at a Costco warehouse. With more than 800 warehouses across the U.S., you might not have to go far for your next shopping trip.

At Costco, you can find the latest electronics and home appliances. You could even pick up some new furniture in the same building where you buy the ingredients for your next meal. Fill your cart in store or shop online. Your $30 Digital Costco Shop Card works on Costco.com, too.

Visit the Costco Tire Center to have brand-name tires installed while you shop. Pick up a prescription at the Costco Pharmacy or take advantage of Costco Optical. Stop by the food court for a tasty snack, and don't forget to fill your car with gasoline on your way out.

Save on all your essentials.

If you want to grab a gift for your employees and run a few errands without running all over town, Costco is a great place to shop. Get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership that comes with a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60.

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.
