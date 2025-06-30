Even the best products can fail to gain traction — not because they're bad, but because they're badly marketed. Discover the common (and costly) marketing mistakes brands often overlook and how to fix them.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's a frustrating feeling — you've built a product that solves a real problem. You've spent weeks/months getting your landing page in shape, writing great copy, setting up campaigns, maybe even throwing in a few influencer shoutouts. But for some reason, it just is not working. Sales are coming in slowly, the numbers don't justify the effort, people are bouncing, not buying or worse — they are not even noticing.

If this sounds familiar, you're not alone. A lot of products, even good ones, struggle to get off the ground, not always because of the product itself, but because the marketing strategy is working against it.

Here are some reasons that might be happening, and what to look at before you throw more money at another campaign.

Related: Failed Startups Made These 7 Marketing Mistakes — Are You Making Them, Too?

1. You are too focused on features

A long list of product features looks impressive on a website. But most buyers aren't looking for impressive, they're looking for something that helps them with a specific situation they're dealing with.

When marketing focuses heavily on what the product does, instead of what it helps someone do, it often misses the point. If your website, ads or emails are leading with words like "AI-powered" or "best-in-class" without showing a clear picture of how that changes anything in the user's day-to-day, there's a good chance people are not going to be interested.

Walk through the actual moment a person would use the product. What's happening around them? What problem is already on their mind when they find you? That's what they care about.

2. You are targeting the wrong people (or too many at once)

It's common to want your product to appeal to as many people as possible. But marketing built to please everyone usually ends up resonating with no one in particular.

Sometimes it's not even a case of bad targeting, it's just unclear targeting. A product might be meant for small business owners, but that category includes everyone from a solo freelancer to a team of 30. Their needs are not the same. If your messaging tries to cover all of them, it's likely too broad to feel relevant to any of them.

Refining your audience doesn't mean giving up on reach. It just means narrowing your focus enough to actually connect. Once you know who's getting the most value, it's easier to build trust with the right people, and that's where growth usually starts.

Related: 8 Marketing Mistakes That Cost First-Time Entrepreneurs Thousands in Lost Sales

3. The first impression isn't built for the channel

A homepage is not the same as an ad, and a product page isn't the same as a social media post. But sometimes, the same language or design is used across all of them, and it doesn't translate well.

For example, someone scrolling on Instagram probably isn't going to read a paragraph about your brand's origin story. Someone clicking on a Google ad might not be ready for a checkout button two lines into a product description. Every channel has a different kind of attention span and expectation. If the first thing people see isn't relevant to why they clicked or where they came from, they'll leave quickly, and it won't be because the product is bad.

Look at the entry points one at a time. If someone came from a search query, what were they likely asking? If they came from a friend's referral, what might they already assume about your brand? Start there.

4. Your content is not helping people make a decision

It's easy to forget how many decisions go into a purchase, especially for something unfamiliar. People don't just want to know what your product is — they want to know how it compares to what they're already using, what setup is involved, whether it'll work for their use case and how others are using it.

If your marketing content skips over this and just asks for the sale, you might be missing the middle part of the journey. This is where things like demos, comparison pages or case studies start to matter; not just as credibility boosters, but also helping people figure out whether this is a good fit for them.

Not everyone needs a long funnel, but if your conversion rate is low, the answer may not be "more awareness." It might be that the people already aware don't have enough information to act.

5. You're relying too much on one tactic

Sometimes, the marketing isn't failing — you are using one ad format, one channel, one piece of copy reused everywhere. If that single thing isn't working, then everything else starts to feel like a failure, too.

Even if you've found something that converts well, relying on it too much can become a risk, algorithms change, audiences burn out, and if your strategy is built on one pillar, there isn't much room to adapt.

A more balanced approach can mean thinking through three different ways someone might discover you: search, social and referral. Or three different types of content: awareness, education and action. Spread out your efforts a bit, and when one thing underperforms, it won't tank everything else.

Related: How I Turned a Marketing Mistake Into $1 Million in New Business

6. The product itself isn't positioned enough

Even if your product is great, if people don't understand what it is or how it fits into their life, they won't buy it. Positioning is what tells people why your product exists and who it's for.

If your pitch sounds too much like every other tool or service in your space, you're making it harder for people to choose you. On the other hand, if your messaging is so different that people can't figure out what you even offer, that's a problem, too. Just note that a product that solves a boring but urgent problem usually wins over a product that sounds amazing but feels irrelevant.

Go back and look at what you're saying, who you're saying it to and how it's being received. Sometimes, small shifts like tweaking the audience, refining the message or changing the channel can make a bigger difference than you'd expect. Good luck!