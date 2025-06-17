Substack's $20 million creator fund is a clear signal that creator ownership and control are becoming the new standard. As platforms shift and algorithms change, creators are reclaiming their audiences, their income and their digital identities.

Substack recently made a bold move in the battle for creator loyalty by launching a $20 million creator fund aimed at attracting and retaining users.

Since its launch in 2017, the platform has consistently emphasized creator independence by allowing writers to own their mailing lists and charge subscribers for access to their content. This model was aimed at providing a sustainable income for independent creators without relying on advertisers or algorithms.

Substack's new creator fund is its latest move at positioning itself as the stable, creator-first alternative where owning their audience is a core part of the user experience. It's an enticing appeal to creators who are tired of platform whiplash and ready to take back control of their content, their income and ultimately their online presence.

This announcement underlines a broader trend in the industry. Creators are looking for consistency and control over their work, especially as many social media platforms become less predictable. TikTok is facing potential regulatory challenges. Instagram's algorithm continues to shift and X remains in a constant state of change. In this environment, creators are rethinking their digital strategies.

In fact, some have spoken openly about the way algorithm changes on platforms have directly impacted their businesses, illustrating how disruptive these sudden changes can be to their brand, followers, reach, engagement and more. Now, they're looking for long-term, sustainable ways to build and maintain their audiences online.

That's where platforms like Substack resonate with creators. Just look at success stories on the platform like Heather Cox Richardson's Letters from an American, or Lenny Rachitsky's Lenny's Newsletter — both built loyal, paying audiences on their own terms. They reflect a growing realization in the creator space that independence and control matter.

Independence is in demand

Frequent platform shifts are more than just an annoyance for creators. They force creators into a constant cycle of adaptation, from navigating new algorithms and reconfiguring content to having to reintroduce themselves to their audiences. This can lead to burnout, frustration and also chip away at audience loyalty and visibility. When creators are always starting over, trust erodes, consistency suffers and the momentum that fuels their growth slows significantly.

These disruptions can also have real financial consequences for creators. Sudden drops in engagement, algorithmic demotions or going quiet on certain platforms can mean lost income, fewer brand deals and a fractured audience that's hard to piece back together.

This is why creator independence centered around ownership is becoming more of a necessity. Diversifying where content is distributed is a smart strategy, but anchoring a digital presence in a place that is fully owned is critical.

The platforms that understand this and empower creators to build and own their own content and digital identities will be the ones that win long-term loyalty. They also help foster a healthier creator ecosystem.

Domains' growing role in creator independence

That said, even the most creator-friendly platform is still…a platform, within which terms can change, fees can shift and features can evolve. While Substack and others are taking a big step forward in this regard, the smartest creators are realizing a hard truth: right now, if they build their brand on someone else's platform, ultimately the creator doesn't own it — the platform does.

Creators know they deserve control over their brand and audience without dependency on third-party platforms. Discovery should serve creators, not someone else's platform. This is why personalized domain names managed by the user are becoming an essential part of the creator journey.

A personalized domain name gives creators a permanent home that isn't subject to algorithm changes, content policies or other pivots. They provide a direct, unfiltered line to an audience. If a platform changes its policies or disappears entirely, a creator's domain becomes the place where followers know to return. It remains one of the most reliable and sustainable ways to establish and maintain a lasting brand presence, allowing creators to control how they present themselves online, without interference from third-party platforms.

A memorable domain name also helps creators rise above the noise. It strengthens their brand and helps new followers find them more easily through search, word-of-mouth and direct engagement.

A brighter future for creators

While social and content platforms will still play an important role for creators, they should not be the ultimate destination for their audiences and digital identities. At the end of the day, platforms like Substack help creators get noticed and build an online presence, but a personalized domain name that the creator manages helps ensure audiences remain engaged.

This concept will become increasingly vital as the creator economy continues to evolve. We'll see the creator industry led by those who've built sustainable digital ecosystems on their own terms. So, creators, as platforms continue to compete for your attention, remember this: your domain name isn't just a website. It's the most powerful tool to unlock your digital independence and build a brand that lasts.