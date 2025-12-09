Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting a new business in a small town can feel both easy and hard. Easy because you don’t have to fight through the same crowd as in big cities. Hard because everyone already knows everyone, and outsiders don’t always get attention right away. Still, most small towns run on relationships, habits and word of mouth — which means if you learn how to use those right, your business can grow faster than you think.

Let’s talk about how to do that, without using vague advice like “just market better” or “be active online.” Here are some real ways to grow your small-town business.

1. Get known by showing up everywhere (even when you don’t want to)

In small towns, marketing will not run only on ads. It’s about being seen often enough that people remember your face when they need something.

If you think your business can grow quietly, it won’t. People in small towns notice who’s around and who’s missing. Showing up at local events, farmers’ markets and even school fundraisers helps people connect your name to your business. You don’t have to talk about your product every time — just show up, talk, listen and be friendly in a normal way.

People buy from people they know — not from strangers who appear out of nowhere with an ad or discount code. So even if you’re an introvert or hate networking, pick two or three local things each month to show up for.

2. Keep your online presence simple but consistent

You might think small-town businesses don’t need a strong online presence because your customers live nearby. But that’s not true anymore. A lot of people now use Google Maps and Facebook to decide where to go — even if it’s just five minutes away.

Here’s a real number: 46% of all Google searches are for local information, according to a HubSpot report. That means if your business isn’t easy to find online, you’re invisible to half your potential customers.

You don’t need to post every day or hire someone to manage your social media. Just make sure you’ve got:

A Google Business profile with your correct address, phone number and hours.

with your correct address, phone number and hours. A Facebook page or Instagram account where people can check if you’re open and what you sell.

or account where people can check if you’re open and what you sell. A few recent photos or short updates that prove you’re active.

You need to stay visible. When people can find you online, they trust you more — even if they already drive by your place every day.

3. Focus on word-of-mouth before advertising

In small towns, people talk — a lot. That can work against you or for you. Most new businesses rush into ads, discounts and flyers, but what really lasts is a slow build of a good reputation.

According to a Nielsen report, 92% of consumers trust recommendations from friends and family over any form of advertising. That number’s even higher in smaller communities, where everyone overlaps socially.

So instead of spending on big ads right away, try to do this:

Offer a small loyalty deal to your first few customers.

Give local clubs or teachers a small discount.

Thank people publicly when they support your business.

If one person feels appreciated, they’ll tell two more for sure. It sounds simple, but that’s how momentum grows in a town where everyone knows everyone’s business.

4. Partner instead of competing

In big cities, businesses fight for attention. In small towns, they survive better by helping each other. Partnering doesn’t mean merging — it just means working together in small ways that help both sides.

If you run a gym, you could partner with a local cafe to give their customers a discount on memberships. If you run a repair shop, maybe you recommend the car wash nearby, and they recommend you.

There’s also a smart side to this: Joint promotions save money. You don’t need to overthink it. Just look around and ask, “Who’s serving the same kind of customers but not competing with me?” Then start a conversation.

5. Use local media — it still works

You might think nobody reads the local newspaper or listens to local radio anymore, but those still matter in small towns. While national marketing trends keep moving toward digital, local media still holds trust.

A 2024 Pew Research Center study found that there is a growing percentage of Americans who trust their local news outlets more than national ones. If your business gets featured or even mentioned there, that’s powerful social proof.

Write a short, clear press release when something new happens — like a new service, local event or partnership — and send it to your town’s newspaper or radio station. You don’t need fancy or any kind of professional writing to get viewers. Just explain what’s happening, who’s involved and why it matters to local people.

Also, sponsor small things. A local football team, a charity walk or even a trivia night. People remember sponsors, especially when they’re not huge companies but small, honest ones trying to grow.

6. Don’t rush — build systems before you scale

The hardest part of small-town growth is patience. When you start out, business will be slow. Some days you’ll wonder if you should move to a bigger city. But slow growth is good growth — it gives you time to build systems that work before things get too big to manage.

Did you know nearly50% of small businesses fail within five years — most due to poor operations, not lack of customers? That means even if you get popular, chaos can still kill your business if you don’t have a plan. Take it one level at a time. First, build habits. Then, improve them. When the time comes to expand (maybe to the next town), you’ll already have a model that works. All the best!