You have a great deal of influence over how you and your team navigate through change initiatives. Coaching methodologies can support change management success.

It's commonly cited by now that in the modern workplace, as much as 70% of change initiatives fall short. And yet, we are facing more rapid change in the workplace than ever before, and entrepreneurs in particular face a unique set of challenges amid these upheavals.

You may very well feel fatigued from it all — and surely your team does, too! Personally, to think that our efforts to adapt to these changes are likely to fall short makes me even more jaded.

But change is more than a hassle, and can even bring a lot of good with it — it keeps a business adapting to the shifts in the broader world, brings in new tools and helps to advance talent development and retention.

Fortunately, as an entrepreneur, you have a great deal of influence over how you and your team navigate through change initiatives, and there are proven methodologies that can support change management success. In particular, my team at the International Coaching Federation (ICF) has worked in close collaboration with the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP) to develop a change management model that integrates coaching into the process.

As the leader of a global organization who works with coaches and has undergone coach training myself, here are the key factors I have seen that support change management success, built upon a coach approach and informed by ICF's 30 years of defining the profession's best practices:

1. Set a foundation of inclusivity

As the leader, it is not your job to have all the answers, only to facilitate your team in finding them. So as challenges and needs for change arise, actively engage your employees in the problem-solving and change-planning processes.

This might take place through meetings, information conversations, focus groups, advisory panels, surveys or other methods. Doing so will address existing and potential resistance. It will also provide a space to explore any concerns associated with the change and how those potential challenges can be mitigated.

Not only are team members more likely to support a change initiative when they feel their voice has been heard, but also, solutions that take the full team's roles, needs and perspectives into consideration are much more likely to be effective.

2. Invest in building trust

Trust between the leader and team is crucial for the change to be received well. Our brains are wired to seek stability in everything. This involves acknowledging concerns, being transparent and fostering an environment where employees feel safe. Actively listening and seeking feedback also demonstrates that you have a genuine interest in your employees, helping to build a rapport and relationship between leader and team.

But note: This investment in building trust must be made as a matter of routine, during calmer times, so that it is already fortified when it undergoes the stress test of change management.

3. Be clear about goals

It just makes sense: When implementing a new change management initiative, you will get the best results by being clear and specific in your communications to your team, so they understand why this effort is important and what you hope the outcome will be.

Take the time to discuss the rationale behind the change and how it will benefit the team and the organization overall. Share information candidly, even when it's not good news. Admit your faults and be upfront about challenges. When you can all come together with transparency, you are all in a better position to problem-solve to reach the initiative's goals.

Good communication also prevents gossip, speculation and misunderstandings that can create a divide between members of the team who view a specific change and its impacts differently. As the change initiative is underway, don't forget to share updates and adjustments made to the plan so that everyone still feels included.

4. Monitor and evaluate

Track progress and frequently assess the effectiveness of change management initiatives. Change management plans can, well, change, so allow for deviation and continuous improvement. If something isn't working, reassess and adapt. After implementation, conduct a comprehensive review of the change initiative to calculate its success and identify areas for improvement.

A coach approach will fortify your change management results

Change can be continuous and inevitable, especially in startups. But it can also breed challenges such as personal resistance to change, poor communication and a breakdown of trust between leader and team. With these pillars, entrepreneurs can prioritize strong change management processes to mitigate these risks. Coaching for the leader can also foster a positive and thoughtful approach to change management.

Include your team and stakeholders in the change management initiative. Candidly communicate the rationale and process behind the change. Build trust among your team. Doing so will guide your employees through these transitions, minimize disruption and maximize success. Change can be hard, but manage it well, and it will all be worth it in the end.