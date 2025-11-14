The Hidden Reason Your Team Feels Disconnected — and the 3 Easy Fixes Every Leader Needs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Why modern teams are struggling more than ever with connection — and what leaders can do about it.

One mindset shift that could transform how your team works together in the age of AI.

Work used to be a team sport. It’s not anymore.

Most workers are more likely to reach for a platform than a person. We’re outsourcing our curiosity, questions, and collaboration to ChatGPT, Google, and Slack bots. Why bother a teammate when AI is so much faster?

In fact, 65% of knowledge workers now rely on what researchers call cognitive outsourcing, turning to technology before a coworker. Nearly 79% of knowledge workers report they feel isolated at work. And the loneliest of all? Those most encouraged to use AI. A shocking 84% of them experience loneliness.

We’re optimizing for efficiency, but neglecting connection. And if we don’t correct that, our teams will continue to silently decay. The work gets done, sure. But teams start to feel more like a collection of individuals tackling their parallel to-do lists than a force of nature rowing in the same direction.

We have to get our teams back and get them back to being teams.

Related: Your Team Is Burnt Out and Disengaged — Here’s How to Reignite Their Energy and Focus

Why “team” originally meant something powerful — and what we’ve lost

The word *team* first appeared in the 12th century to describe a group of draft animals harnessed together to pull something heavier than anyone could move alone.

That’s more than a fun fact — it’s a metaphor worth remembering. A team is about shared rhythm, physical presence and mutual effort.

Now imagine those animals unhitched, straining in five different directions. That’s most modern teams — a weekly Zoom sync, a few Slack updates, then everyone retreats into their personal to-do list. The load never really moves.

A team isn’t a collection of individuals. It’s a living, breathing organism. The most connected ones share four traits: familiarity, direction, momentum and mutual support.

That’s why my Connectable co-author Steven Van Cohen and I developed what we call “Team Connection Model, “built around three non-negotiable essentials for any high-performing, human-centered team.

3 essentials every entrepreneur needs to rebuild connection

Connection isn’t a destination; it’s a continuous process. Teams are either growing closer together or drifting apart — there’s no neutral.

Inside the model is the *individual experience* (how people feel). Outside is the *team experience* (how the team performs). The magic happens when the two align.

Here’s how to make that happen:

1. See — make every team member feel known — not just noticed

The first step to building connection is *seeing* one another. Draft animals could literally see their teammates; it built rhythm and trust. People need the same thing — to feel known, not just acknowledged.

When people don’t feel seen, they fall into what I call **The Acquaintance Trap** — overworking to impress coworkers they don’t really know, while still feeling disconnected.

What this looks like at work:

You know your coworker’s title but not their “why.”

You hesitate to ask for help.

You feel like a stranger, even after months on the job.

Try this:

Start meetings with a personal question: “What’s something you’re looking forward to?”

Call out one thing you admire in a teammate’s communication or work style.

Swap stories about how you each found your way to your current role.

Avoid this pitfall:

Friendliness isn’t the same as trust. Shallow positivity without vulnerability leads to superficial culture — not real connection.

2. Sync — align around direction, not just goals

Draft animals are yoked together to stay aligned. When one moves too far ahead or veers off course, it creates tension. The same happens in teams.

Too often, teams agree on the *goal* but not on the *approach*. That’s where friction and inefficiency creep in.

What this looks like at work:

Everyone says they’re aligned, but projects still feel disjointed.

Meetings are filled with “Wait, I thought we were doing this instead…” moments.

Momentum feels slow, not shared.

Try this:

Clarify not just what your goals are, but why they matter.

your goals are, but they matter. Share one team habit that’s improved your performance.

Spotlight a customer or client who benefited directly from your team’s work.

Avoid this pitfall:

Over-alignment can kill creativity. True sync allows for flexibility, input, and healthy disagreement — not groupthink.

Related: Only 21% of Employees Are Engaged at Work. Here’s How Leaders Can Turn Things Around.

3. Support — create a culture where people show up for each other

When one draft animal stumbled, the others stopped and adjusted. That’s what made them a team.

Great teams do the same. They act when someone struggles, instead of turning away.

What this looks like at work:

A teammate hits a wall, and no one notices.

Absences spark gossip, not concern.

People work in silos instead of stepping up for one another.

Try this:

Normalize asking, “How can I help?” even when you’re busy.

Celebrate both personal milestones and performance wins.

Follow up after tough meetings: “You good?” goes a long way.

Avoid this pitfall:

Support without boundaries leads to burnout. Balance compassion with accountability.

The real competitive advantage — being connectable

Connection isn’t an extra — it’s your team’s operating system. Being connectable means showing up with openness, empathy and intention. It’s less about what you do and more about how you do it.

Connected teams outperform disconnected ones on every front — innovation, resilience, loyalty and wellbeing.

The takeaway: Build teams that don’t just deliver results but create belonging. Teams that move together, grow together. and show up when it matters most.

Because the best teams don’t just get the job done — they make it a joy to do.