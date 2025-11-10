Join Before the Holiday Hustle and Get a Digital Costco Shop Card to Spend Later

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For business leaders and entrepreneurs, timing is everything—and right before the holidays might be the most strategic time to join Costco.

Whether you’re prepping for client gifts, outfitting your office breakroom, or organizing a company holiday event, a Costco Gold Star or Executive Gold Star Membership gives you access to high-quality products (and more) that can help you run your business (and your home) more efficiently.

Gold Star Members have access to an exceptional range of merchandise, from office supplies and electronics to food, furniture, and business services. There’s also access to the Costco Food Court, Costco Gas Station, Costco Tire Center, and other Costco Services*, which include business payment processing, health plans, and more.

Costco Gold Star Membership + $40 Digital Costco Shop Card*

A Costco Gold Star Membership provides access to every warehouse and Costco.com. You’ll enjoy brand-name and Kirkland Signature™ products, plus convenient options for bulk orders and seasonal inventory—ideal for business owners looking to streamline their purchasing or restock essential supplies before the busy season hits.

Gold Star Members can also share the experience. Each membership includes a complimentary Household Card for an adult in your household (age 18+).

Costco Executive Gold Star Membership + $60 Digital Costco Shop Card*

For business owners who want to make the most of every trip, the Executive Gold Star Membership offers all the benefits of the Gold Star Membership, plus an annual 2% Reward (up to $1,000) on qualified Costco purchases.

Executive Members may also receive additional benefits and discounts on select Costco Services*, making this a valuable upgrade for entrepreneurs and professionals who regularly purchase supplies, equipment, or office essentials.

Take advantage of the incredible timing of these promotions and pick a level that’s right for you:

• Costco Gold Star Membership + $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $65.

• Costco Executive Gold Star Membership + $60 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $130.

