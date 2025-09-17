Brain fog and fatigue aren't just signs of stress. For executives, they can be early warnings of hidden obstacles eroding focus, energy and leadership capacity.

Brain fog. Fatigue. Trouble bouncing back after long days or stressful quarters. Many executives dismiss these symptoms as the inevitable price of leadership. But what if they aren't just stressed? What if their bodies and environments are quietly working against them?

That question sits at the heart of what I call root-cause clarity: identifying the hidden triggers that undermine energy, focus and resilience long before they show up as major problems.

My turning point

At the height of my career in tech, I was struck by a car while seven months pregnant with my third child. The accident forced me to slow down and pay attention to my health in ways I had never considered. What began as a fight for survival became a search for deeper answers.

That search eventually led me into the world of diagnostics, functional wellness and culinary medicine. I became certified through a program accredited by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and I founded Small Hinges Health to help others ask the same question I had to face: what hidden factors might be quietly sabotaging your potential?

Along the way, I met others who had walked the same path — from pain to purpose — and were building solutions to help people uncover their own root causes. Their journeys echo the same lesson: clarity doesn't just heal, it transforms how we lead and live. Here are two of those stories.

Carrie's story: From illness to educator

Carrie Drinkwine's life looked picture-perfect from the outside. She was ambitious, vibrant and determined. But behind the scenes, she was in constant pain. She grew up in a home with hidden mold and later faced an onslaught of chronic health challenges — relentless fatigue, widespread pain and infertility that defied explanation.

Doctor after doctor offered prescriptions, but no lasting relief. The disconnect between her outward success and her private suffering grew wider until she realized she had to dig deeper for herself.

Through years of research and trial, Carrie began exploring detoxification, regenerative approaches and cellular-level wellness. Piece by piece, she uncovered the root causes undermining her health. That transformation reshaped her purpose.

She went on to found Wise Wellness Clinic and later The Institute of Regenerative Health, where she now trains practitioners worldwide to help clients move beyond symptom-chasing and toward true root-cause analysis.

For executives, her story is a reminder: ignoring fatigue and brain fog isn't resilience — it's risk. The leadership lesson is simple: pushing through may win you short-term results, but true resilience comes from addressing what's quietly draining performance.

Jason's story: From survival to advocacy

Jason Earle's early years were marked by illness so severe that doctors once suspected cystic fibrosis. He was allergic to nearly everything in his environment, and his childhood was defined by inhalers, medications, and limitations.

Then, after his parents' divorce, Jason moved out of his musty childhood home — and almost overnight, many of his symptoms disappeared. At the time, doctors attributed it to "spontaneous remission." Years later, he realized something more fundamental: the damp, mold-filled environment he grew up in had likely been the root cause of his suffering.

Life dealt him further blows. At 14, he lost his mother to suicide. At 15, he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, leading to missed school and mounting setbacks. By 16, he had dropped out and was pumping gas for $7 an hour.

But in an unexpected twist, a chance encounter at that gas station opened the door to Wall Street. Within a year, Jason had become the youngest licensed stockbroker in U.S. history, earning a Guinness World Record at just 17. He built a successful career in finance, but the mystery of his early health struggles stayed with him.

When he later discovered the connection between mold and chronic illness, it reframed his past—and gave him a mission. He founded 1-800-GOT-MOLD? and developed the GOT MOLD?® Test Kit, giving people accessible tools to evaluate the air quality in their homes and workplaces.

For leaders, Jason's message is clear: you cannot change what you refuse to measure. Hidden factors in your environment and body affect performance whether you acknowledge them or not. Clarity begins with data.

Lessons for leaders

For executives, these stories carry a powerful message. Brain fog and fatigue aren't just signs of overwork - they may be signals of unseen obstacles draining performance. The real risk isn't in asking too many questions, but in waiting until it's too late.

Practical ways to start

Test your environment. Environmental toxins and nutrition imbalances can all impact how you show up at work.

Carrie, Jason, and I share one truth: adversity can fuel more than just your mission, it can fuel clarity. Executives are trained to optimize systems and strategies, but the most important system - the body - is often ignored until it fails.

Root-cause clarity isn't just a wellness strategy. It's a performance strategy. And in leadership, clarity is the ultimate competitive edge.