Entrepreneur Magazine - March 2020

Featured Article
Tracee Ellis Ross Spent 10 Years Building Pattern, Her Hair Care Brand
The actress and entrepreneur has learned that to be successful, the message is as important as the product.
Why OxiClean's Anthony Sullivan Bought a Hemp Farm Before Launching a CBD Brand
To truly succeed, he says, you must be authentic.
How to Earn Customers' Trust
Your approach to winning new business says a lot about your operation.
Related Articles
Small Businesses
Small Businesses Are Now Hiring Apprentices. Should You?
The old plumber and electrician trainee model has been reimagined for the new world -- and could be exactly what a startup needs.
By Listening to Her Customers, This Entrepreneur Found a Larger Audience -- And a Greater Mission
Michelle Kennedy launched the Peanut app to help moms. But now, the app is out to help all women.
How Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake Learned to Embrace Her Power
The founder of the $2 billion business shares how she's grown as a leader, how she pays it forward, and how she handles bad news.