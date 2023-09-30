Get Up to Date on CISSP Security and Risk Management Protecting your business is crucial, but you don't need to hire a full-scale IT and cybersecurity team to do it.

Small businesses are just as at risk of cybercrime as big ones are, and it's imperative for entrepreneurs to take note. Protecting your business is absolutely crucial, but you don't need to hire a full-scale IT and cybersecurity team to do it. You can gain some of the skills needed yourself in this CISSP security and risk management training bundle.

This eight-part bundle is updated for 2023 and led by Intellezy Learning (4.4/5-star instructor rating). Intellezy is a corporate partner that offers change management consulting, learning and development services, and more. Their library is recognized by leading influencers like eLearning Journal and The Craig Weiss Group due to its dynamic, task-focused nature and track record of success.

This bundle takes aim at eight topics: security and risk management, asset security, security engineering, communication and network security, identity and access management, security assessment and testing, security operations, and security in the software development lifecycle. Through this comprehensive overview, you'll develop security skills for all aspects of your enterprise, learning what it takes to protect your organization's data as well as its users.

CISSP is the gold standard for security certifications and this comprehensive track will help you get accredited through a vigorous training program. By the end of these courses, you'll be ready to sit the CISSP exam and pass it on your first attempt.

Cybersecurity is of foundational importance to any small business these days. Don't let it fall by the wayside. Right now, you can get this CISSP security & risk management training bundle for just $39.99 (reg. $424) for a limited time.

