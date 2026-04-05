Microsoft Visual Studio Pro was $500, but Now You Can Get It for Less Than $50

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Written by Veronica Gilligan

As the leader of a software development team, I recently encountered a common yet frustrating issue: the constant struggle to sync code changes among team members. Despite our communication and project management efforts, we found ourselves trapped in a cycle of lost time and confusion. I introduced this new software, and it completely changed our team’s workflow.

Visual Studio Pro is Microsoft’s main IDE, but it’s usually locked behind a monthly subscription. The reason I finally made the change for my team was because lifetime subscriptions are now only $42.97 (reg. $499.99).

Collaborating seamlessly with live share

This software introduced us to a new suite of tools, and one feature that’s been a game-changer for the team is the live share capabilities. Running real-time collaborations has made our team stronger, allowing us to edit and debug together without the process of cloning repositories or managing complex dependencies.

This new setup has sped up our workflow while ensuring everyone is on the same page, keeping our code consistent and maintainable.

AI-powered productivity

The AI features in Visual Studio have also exceeded my expectations by simplifying our coding approach. Intellicode, in particular, has been a revelation, cutting down the time it takes to write code by suggesting context-aware variable names and functions based on our codebase patterns. It’s like having an assistant that makes completing lines of code a breeze while also reducing bugs.

Meanwhile, CodeLens adds a layer of transparency by tracking essential information — like recent changes and commit history — directly in the editor. These tools have made our workflow not just faster but genuinely more enjoyable, allowing us to focus on what we do best: building great software.

For under $50, getting a Microsoft Visio lifetime subscription was one of the best decisions I made for our team.

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