Save $80 on Lifetime Access to the Latest MS Office Apps

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business today means efficiency matters more than ever. Between client emails, financial spreadsheets, and polished presentations, having the right tools on your desktop can make or break productivity. That's why having the most modern software to support you is key.

Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business is the latest, tech-forward iteration of the widely used Office suite. It's also currently on sale for just $169.97 (MSRP: $249.99) for either Mac or PC.

Unlike subscription-based alternatives, this one-time purchase gives you permanent access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote—the backbone apps businesses rely on daily. The 2024 release is more than just familiar icons: it introduces AI-powered suggestions, improved Excel data insights, enhanced PowerPoint storytelling tools, and a modernized Fluent Design interface that looks and feels streamlined across every device.

For business leaders, the collaboration features stand out. Co-authoring lets teams edit in real time, Outlook has improved accessibility checks to ensure communications remain professional, and PowerPoint now supports full voice and video recording — ideal for remote pitches or client updates. Excel's AI-driven analysis also helps entrepreneurs spot trends and make faster, more informed decisions.

Another key advantage is security. Office 2024 strengthens protection against malicious add-ins, while Outlook makes email safety and organization easier to manage at scale. And because this is a lifetime license tied to your Microsoft account, there's no recurring cost, no surprise renewals—just dependable productivity software for the long haul.

For business owners looking to upgrade their workflow without adding another monthly subscription to the books, this Office 2024 lifetime deal is a straightforward win.

Pick up a lifetime Office 2024 Home & Business license while it's just $169.97 (MSRP: $249.99) for a limited time.

Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC Lifetime License

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.