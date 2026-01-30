Save Your Business Money With Microsoft Office 2024 for a One-Time Fee of $99.97

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs who are looking to streamline their software costs, Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business offers a refreshing alternative. Save on genuine Microsoft productivity tools with a one-time purchase instead of recurring fees. At $99.97 (reg. $249.99), this lifetime license delivers Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote without the ongoing costs of a Microsoft 365 subscription.

Microsoft apps minus the subscription

The business case is straightforward. While Microsoft 365 requires annual payments, this one-time license provides the essential apps your business needs with offline access, crucial for maintaining productivity during internet outages or while traveling. You’ll install the software directly on your PC or Mac, ensuring access to your documents, spreadsheets, and presentations anytime, anywhere.

Office 2024 includes several improvements designed with business users in mind. Excel’s enhanced performance handles large datasets without slowdowns, which is invaluable when analyzing financial data or managing extensive client databases. PowerPoint’s recording capabilities let you create presentations with voice narration and video, perfect for pitching investors or training remote teams. The improved accessibility checker in Outlook ensures your professional communications meet modern standards.

For small-business owners and solopreneurs who are juggling multiple responsibilities, the AI-powered features help maximize efficiency. Smart Compose in Word suggests text based on context, speeding up document creation. Excel’s AI insights analyze data trends and suggest effective visualizations for your reports. These tools help you work smarter, not harder.

The lifetime license connects to your Microsoft Account and includes updates, providing long-term value without upgrade fees. For businesses that don’t need cloud storage or advanced collaboration features, this represents significant savings compared to subscription models.

Get Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for $99.97 (reg. $249.99).

