Why Professionals are Trading TikTok for This Self Growth App

The TikTok ban may have lasted less than a day, but it left behind an important question: Should we be spending so much of our time on social media? Many entrepreneurs and business professionals saw it as a wake-up call—not to delete social media but to spend more time on self-growth.

You don't have to go back to school or bury your nose in books when apps like Headway exist. Imagine being able to turn on a mini-podcast on your way to work or read the key points of best-selling nonfiction titles over your lunch break. Lifetime subscriptions are $59.99 here with our unbeatable offer (reg. $299.95).

Replace doomscrolling with microlearning

Most of us can admit to spending a little too much time on social media, probably because it's designed to be addicting. But a fun fact: so is Headway. With reads like trending autobiographies, CEO success stories, and career growth tips that only take 15 minutes, you'll keep coming back for more.

Headway gets to know what you like, recommending your next read and keeping things you probably won't far away. If you ever don't feel like picking what to read next, try taking a curated challenge like "Success" or "Wealth."

There's a lot more to explore on the Headway app, like daily microlearning sessions, an intelligence-type test, and a yearly recap that celebrates how much you've learned. With a lifetime subscription, you never have to worry about recurring fees sneaking up on you.

You can get a lifetime subscription to this book summary app for $59.99 (reg. $299.95). You won't find a better price anywhere else.

