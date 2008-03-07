8 Mother-Daughter Businesses

The mother-daughter team: Zov, 62, and Taleene, 33, Karamardian

Their venture: Zov's Bistro

Founded: 1987

Location: Tustin, California

Employees: 145 by the end of 2007

What they do: Provide a fine-dining experience by mixing Zov's Mediterranean roots with contemporary and California influences. The popular bistro emerged from a catering business started by Zov, the restaurant's award-winning chef. Daughter Taleene joined the family business as vice president of operations. Now, the local hotspot is expanding to two other locations within Southern California.

Other family members involved: Zov and Taleene aren't the only ones who get quality family time. Zov's husband and son also work with them at the restaurant. Husband, Gary, is a proprietor, while son, Armen, is vice president of development.

Zov on working with Taleene: "I love working with my daughter; she brings calmness in my life and the restaurant. She has a great sense of humor and always makes me laugh."

Their advice to other mother-daughter teams: "I would only recommend this relationship for other mothers and daughters if they're able to respect each other's boundaries," says Taleene. For Zov, "The most important thing is to be able to recognize each family member's strength and capitalize on those strengths."

Taleene's Mother's Day message to Zov: "Happy Mother's Day. I love you and I am so proud of you."

The Fashionistas

The mother-daughter team: Takara, 50, and Tamiya, 30, Beathea

Their venture: TAKARA

Founded: 2002; their new location opened in April

Location: Oak Park, Illinois

Projected 2007 sales: $1 million

Employees: 1

What they do: Takara first entered the world of fashion when she saw a need for clothing that flattered curvier women. The duo originally opened their store Willow in 2002, followed by their TAKARA boutique in 2006. Takara and Tamiya decided to combine the two businesses and reopen under the name TAKARA because of her name recognition, vast customer base and 25-plus years in the fashion industry.

Takara on working with Tamiya: "I find that working with Miya keeps me on the pulse of fashion. She keeps me current with trends for the younger, distinctive shopper."

Their advice to other mother-daughter teams: Takara advises working on your mother-daughter relationship before even contemplating starting a business together. "If you haven't worked on your mother-daughter relationship, as Miya and I have, your working relationship can be bound for failure," says Takara.

Tamiya's Mother's Day message to Takara: "Mum, thank you for teaching me to realize my goals and ambitions through the power of faith in myself and tenacity. Thank you for welcoming me as your daughter. I admire you more than anyone I have ever read about or met, for your unconditional love is my virtue. Thank you for being you."