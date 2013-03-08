The $2.5M Diamond Gown and Other Randi Rahm Dresses For Celebrities

March 8, 2013 3 min read

As a custom couture designer and entrepreneur, Randi Rahm has dressed scores of A-list celebrities with her one-of-a-kind creations. Her exclusive gowns range from $8,000 to $30,000. She also once designed a $2.5 million dress studded in 433 karats of diamonds that was worn at the Oscars. Rahm's signature "Diamond" gown was originally created with Swarovski crystals; that version and its various iterations, created with pearls or in different colors, are loaned for star-studded events, like Broadway premieres. Here, we take a look at that gown and Rahm's other stunning dresses donned by celebrities.

