Franchises

10 Promising New Franchises

  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Promising New Franchises
Image credit: J Dog Junk Removal
J Dog Junk Removal
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read

In the franchise world, the big guys tend to get a lot of attention, but smaller, newer companies deserve a lot of credit for keeping franchising fresh.

The 10 companies on this list have just started franchising in the past two years. While some haven't sold any franchise units yet, and all are too new to make our 2013 franchise rankings, they have unique concepts that might make them the ones to watch in the future.

Start Slideshow
10 Promising New Franchises

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza
Image credit: Blaze Fast Fired Pizza

Year founded: 2012
Franchising since: 2012
Number of franchises/company-owned units: 0/2
Startup cost: $295,300-$685,900

Blaze lets customers create their own pizzas and salads using an assembly-line format. From the minds of Elise and Rick Wetzel (the owners of Wetzel's Pretzels) and chef Bradford Kent, the Pasadena, Calif.-based concept has attracted famous investors, including Maria Shriver and LeBron James.

 

Next Slide
10 Promising New Franchises

Go Mini's Portable Storage & Moving

Go Mini's Portable Storage & Moving
Image credit: Go Minis Portable Storage and Moving

Year founded: 2002
Franchising since: 2012
Number of franchises/company-owned units: 66/0
Startup cost: $221,300-$452,300

Founded in 2002, Simi Valley, Calif.-based Go Mini's converted its dealer network into a franchise system in 2012. Franchisees rent out portable storage containers to residential and commercial customers who are moving or renovating, offering the option to keep the container on-site, transport it to another location, or store it at a Go Mini's facility.
 

Next Slide
10 Promising New Franchises

Imagination Yoga

Imagination Yoga
Image credit: Imagination Yoga

Year founded: 2009
Franchising since: 2012
Number of franchises/company-owned units: 2/1
Startup cost: $22,100-$36,600

Siblings Jamie Hopkins, Jessica McClintic and Jon Hopkins teach yoga poses and concepts to young children in a creative way. Children are encouraged to pretend to be adventurers exploring locations like outer space or a jungle. Portland, Ore.-based Imagination Yoga was founded in 2009 and began franchising in 2012.
 

Next Slide
10 Promising New Franchises

Crumb & Get It Cookie Co.

Crumb &amp; Get It Cookie Co.
Image credit: Crumb and Get It Cookie Co.

Year founded: 2006
Franchising since: 2013
Number of franchises/company-owned units: 0/1
Startup cost: $128,700-$178,500

Crumb & Get It bakes and delivers made-to-order cookie creations, allowing customers to choose their dough and mix-ins. The custom cookies are baked fresh on the spot, and can also be delivered.The menu at owner Chris McMurray's original location in Radford, Va., also offers ice cream, cupcakes, and of course, milk to wash it all down.

Next Slide
10 Promising New Franchises

J Dog Junk Removal

J Dog Junk Removal
Image credit: J Dog Junk Removal

Year founded: 2011
Franchising since: 2012
Number of franchises/company-owned units: 0/1
Startup cost: $42,600-$70,500

There are several junk-removal franchises out there. What makes Wayne, Pa.-based J Dog's franchise opportunity unique is that it's being offered exclusively to veterans and active-duty military members. Founder Jerry Flanagan, himself a 20-year Army veteran, sees it as a way to combat the difficulties many veterans face in finding employment.
 

Next Slide
10 Promising New Franchises

Fabulous Frocks

Fabulous Frocks
Image credit: Fabulous Frocks

Year founded: 2008
Franchising since: 2012
Number of franchises/company-owned units: 1/1
Startup cost: $47,700-$112,500

Sarah Black founded Fabulous Frocks with the idea that budget-savvy brides still deserve the couture bridal boutique experience. The gowns at her Charleston, S.C., shop are designer -- but they're also (gently) used. The bridal resale store opened its doors in 2008, and franchising of the concept began in 2012.
 

Next Slide
10 Promising New Franchises

TapSnap

TapSnap
Image credit: TapSnap

Year founded: 2012
Franchising since: 2012
Number of franchises/company-owned units: 0/0
Startup cost: $32,000 -163,000

TapSnap brings photo booths into the 21st century. The Vancouver, B.C.-based company's digital touchscreens allow users to take photos and videos and instantly edit, print or share them via social media. The booths can be rented out for weddings, parties, corporate events, and other social gatherings.
 

Next Slide
10 Promising New Franchises

Bowl of Heaven

Bowl of Heaven
Image credit: Bowl of Heaven

Year founded: 2010
Franchising since: 2012
Number of franchises/company-owned units: 4/1
Startup cost: $135,500-$328,500

Dan McCormick and Brandon Beazer opened the first Bowl of Heaven in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., in 2010, intent on introducing mainlanders to Acai bowls, a favorite Hawaiian treat. A healthy alternative to ice cream, the bowls combine frozen fruit with toppings like granola and honey.
 

Next Slide
10 Promising New Franchises

IslandTime Treasures

IslandTime Treasures
Image credit: IslandTime Treasures

Year founded: 2011
Franchising since: 2012
Number of franchises/company-owned units: 5/1
Startup cost: $19,900-$59,700

Playing on the popularity of make-your-own concepts like Build-A-Bear and Color Me Mine, Ellenton, Fla.-based IslandTime Treasures allows customers to design crafts using beach sand. Unlike those other concepts, IslandTime Treasures is mobile, with franchisees bringing their sandboxes to schools, daycares, birthday parties and other events.
 

Next Slide
10 Promising New Franchises

JockSale

JockSale
Image credit: JockSale

Year founded: 2011
Franchising since: 2012
Number of franchises/company-owned units: 3/1
Startup cost: $38,500-$46,500

JockSale franchisees help sports enthusiasts clean out their garages -- or fill them up -- by holding sporting-goods consignment events several times a year. The first JockSale event was held in 2011 in Chattanooga, Tenn., and the company began franchising just one year later.
 

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 10 Promising New Franchises
  • Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza
  • Go Mini's Portable Storage & Moving
  • Imagination Yoga
  • Crumb &amp; Get It Cookie Co.
  • J Dog Junk Removal
  • Fabulous Frocks
  • TapSnap
  • Bowl of Heaven
  • IslandTime Treasures
  • JockSale
 Next Slide