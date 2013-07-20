10 Famous Comic Book Entrepreneurs

July 20, 2013

As Comic-Con International in San Diego draws a record crowd of more than 125,000 and superhero movies continue cleaning up at the box office, comic-book franchises are stronger than ever.

In addition to cool gadgets and maniacal plans to rule the world, many of the most popular and culturally ingrained stories include themes of entrepreneurship. The best heroes and villains are portrayed as fiercely smart, driven to succeed, independent and innovative thinkers. Whether inventing their own weapons, launching companies to fund their crime-fighting, or buying up businesses to acquire wealth and power, they are masters of their own universes.

"There's a certain amount of creativity, innovation and drive in these personalities to become these self-made people," says Jeff Ayers, comic-book expert and manager of comic superstore Forbidden Planet in New York City. Audiences escape in these stories and also aspire to them.

From our favorite men in capes to the diabolical, we round up 10 of the best comic-book entrepreneurs.