10 Leaders Who Overcame Scandal -- A Playbook for Anthony Weiner

July 25, 2013 5 min read

As a society, we're accustomed to watching the mighty fall and then try to climb back up. Take a look at the recent headlines. Former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, who resigned after being confirmed as "Client 9" in a prostitution ring in 2008, is now pursuing a position as New York City comptroller. Meanwhile, former Congressman Anthony Weiner is under fire for two "sexting" scandals, but he remains steadfast in his plans to become New York's next mayor.

While many leaders have bounced back from salacious personal scandals, some public missteps are harder to overcome. After claims surfaced that TV host Paula Deen had made racist comments, she lost several corporate sponsors, the Food Network chose not to renew her contract, and her publisher ceased production on a pending cookbook and cancelled a lucrative five-book contract. Her public apologies largely fell flat.

How does a leader stage a successful comeback? We round up 10 noteworthy politicians, entrepreneurs and business leaders who survived (and thrived) after public scandals.