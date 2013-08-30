How to Get Your Business on Reality TV
Ever watch shows like Shark Tank or Restaurant Impossible and think, "I should be on TV"? Well, here's your chance. A number of reality television shows are casting businesses for new and returning programs. Read on to find out how to apply and where to pitch your ideas.
The Profit
CNBC's new show, The Profit, debuted a few weeks ago and is already casting for its second season. Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World, works with struggling businesses and invests up to $2 million of his own money over the course of the season, in exchange for a portion of the profits. Learn more on the casting page. Be prepared to answer questions about the challenges your business is facing, as well as profitability and goals.
Shark Tank
Shark Tank offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to audition for the show during its open casting calls. Only the first 500 applicants are given the opportunity to make their one-minute pitch to a member of the casting department. Keep an eye on the casting site for details and download an application.
American Dream Builders
NBC's American Dream Builders, is looking for designers, builders, decorators and craftsmen to compete in a new competition hosted by Oprah design guru Nate Berkus. Applicants must be over age 18, a legal resident of the U.S., and have a portfolio of work to be considered. To apply, email your name, area of expertise, and geographic location to americandreambuilderscasting@gmail.com.
Restaurant Impossible
The Food Network's Restaurant Impossible is looking for restaurants in need of a turnaround. Nominations must be submitted by the owner or employee of the restaurant, and must include information about the menu, customer demographics, problems with the restaurant, what's been done to try and solve them, as well as photos.
Restaurant Stakeout
The Food Network's Restaurant Stakeout is looking for privately-owned restaurants in New York and New Jersey willing to undergo the hidden camera treatment to identify problems that are affecting the business. To apply, email restaurant@rrstaff.com with your email address, phone number and name and location of the restaurant and (optional) pictures of or links to the restaurant.
Untitled Restaurant Show on The Food Network
The Food Network is casting for a new, untitled restaurant show and is looking for restaurants in need of a makeover. Do the owners have differing visions for the restaurant? To apply, send an email to Restaurantshowcasting@gmail.com.Include your name, contact information, name and location of your restaurant, names and photos of all employees and job descriptions, website and a short essay about why your restaurant's struggling and what you hope to change.
Mystery Diners
Food Network's Mystery Diners are looking to go undercover in restaurants and bars in Miami, New Orleans, Dallas, Los Angeles, Boston, Baltimore and Philadelphia. Owners or employees may nominate their business by emailing mysterydiners@tgroupmail.com the following information: name, business name and location, phone number, reason for submission, number of employees and photos of the business. Casting agents are looking for strong, outgoing owners who are ready to get to the root of the problem.
Bakery Boss
TLC's resident Cake Boss Buddy Valastro will help whip struggling bakeries into shape in the new show Bakery Boss. To apply, email bakerybosscasting@highnoontv.com with your name, contact information, bakery name and location, website, why your bakery needs Valastro's help, and a current photo of you and your bakery.
Create your own show
Not seeing a show that speaks to you and your business? Think your company is reality show ready? Pitch your own pilot. Several networks offer viewers the opportunity to pitch their own shows directly to the casting department. TLC offers an online form, as does the Discovery Channel why your idea would make a great TV show, and submit a photo and/or video.