How to Get Your Business on Reality TV

CNBC's new show, The Profit, debuted a few weeks ago and is already casting for its second season. Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World, works with struggling businesses and invests up to $2 million of his own money over the course of the season, in exchange for a portion of the profits. Learn more on the casting page. Be prepared to answer questions about the challenges your business is facing, as well as profitability and goals.