6 Rappers Who Are Also Franchisees

Apparently, franchises and rappers go together like burgers and fries.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa developed such a strong appreciation for Nando’s peri-peri chicken while in the U.K., he wants to help bring the franchise to the U.S., reports Dish Nation. The chicken chain is a huge hit internationally, especially in the U.K., with more than 1,000 restaurants worldwide. However, there are currently only 20 locations in the U.S., and none in California, where Khalifa is rumored to be planning on focusing his efforts.

Of course, the Wiz Khalifa franchising reports are currently still rumors. However, the title of rapper-franchisee is more common than one might think.

Here are six other rappers with investments in the franchising business that could give Khalifa some pointers.