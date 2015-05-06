Project Grow

10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors

  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors
Image credit: Lori Greiner | Facebook
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
4 min read

When it comes to business, the Shark Tank crew doesn't play around. From tech billionaire Mark Cuban to free-wheeling real-estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, all the investors on the popular ABC TV show are no-nonsense when it comes to evaluating the startups that come to them seeking money and mentorship.

That's why so many people love the show -- to the tune of 6.9 million weekly viewers. Not too shabby for a show that's been on air for six seasons.

At Entrepreneur, we've been equally obsessed with the show and its cast of entrepreneurs and investors. Here, we've collected 10 of the most insightful and inspiring quotes from our Shark Tank coverage over the years.
Start Slideshow
10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors

1. Get your hustle on.

1. Get your hustle on.
Image credit: markcubancompanies.com

"It's not about money or connections -- it's the willingness to outwork and outlearn everyone when it comes to your business. And if it fails, you learn from what happened and do a better job next time."
-- Mark Cuban

Read more: Mark Cuban: Outwork and Outlearn Your Competition

Next Slide
10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors

2. Want to be a winner?

2. Want to be a winner?
Image credit: Barbara Corcoran | Facebook

“The difference between the real winners is how long they take to feel sorry for themselves. My winners feel it… but they come back up and say ‘hit me again.’”  
-- Barbara Corcoran

Read more: Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran: Real Winners Say 'Hit Me Again'

Next Slide
10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors

3. What are you waiting for? Get started already.

3. What are you waiting for? Get started already.
Image credit: Kevin O'Leary | Facebook

"Nobody has a monopoly on good ideas."
-- Kevin O’Leary

Read more: Exclusive Q&A with Shark Tank's Investors

Next Slide
10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors

4. Don’t try to play your investors.

4. Don’t try to play your investors.
Image credit: daymondjohn.com

“If you can’t come clean and tell investors how and why you failed, that raises a red flag. They need to see that you learned from it and came back stronger.”
-- Daymond John

Read more: Shark Tank Star Daymond John Says Never Make This Common Mistake When Pitching Investors

Next Slide
10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors

5. It's all about the freedom.

5. It's all about the freedom.
Image credit: www.lorigreiner.com

"I roll out of bed in the morning, whenever I want, and I work right away because, to me, that’s the life. That’s freedom. The whole point for me is that I love the freedom of being an entrepreneur that I do what I want to do when I want to do it.”
-- Lori Greiner

Read more: Shark Tank Star Lori Greiner's 4 Money Rules for New Entrepreneurs 

Next Slide
10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors

6. If you can’t stand the heat…

6. If you can’t stand the heat…
Image credit: robertherjavec.com

“Tough times never last; tough people always do."
-- Robert Herjavec

Read more: Exclusive Q&A with Shark Tank's Investors

Next Slide
10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors

7. When making a first impression, be yourself and no one else.

7. When making a first impression, be yourself and no one else.
Image credit: Daymond John | Twitter

"Always dress to what is accurate to who and what you are.”
-- Daymond John

Read more: The Stars of Shark Tank on How to Dress for Success

Next Slide
10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors

8. You gotta get your hands dirty.

8. You gotta get your hands dirty.
Image credit: Lori Greiner | Facebook

"I learned that nobody’s better than you to get your business off the ground. The experience you get is priceless.”
-- Lori Greiner

Read more: Shark Tank Star Lori Greiner's 4 Money Rules for New Entrepreneurs

Next Slide
10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors

9. Encourage your kids to achieve their own greatness.

9. Encourage your kids to achieve their own greatness.
Image credit: Pummax | Wikipedia

“I’m not planning on giving my kids any of my wealth. They know when their education is over, I’m pushing them out of the nest. The bird you see dead under the nest is the one who didn’t think about the future."
-- Kevin O’Leary

Read more: Shark Tank's 'Mr. Wonderful' on Teaching Kids About Money: 'Put Their Noses In It, Like You're Training a Puppy'

Next Slide
10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors

10. Fail. Learn. Grow.

10. Fail. Learn. Grow.
Image credit: Mark Cuban | Facebook

“I wouldn’t be where I am now if I didn’t fail... a lot. The good, the bad, it’s all part of the success equation."
-- Mark Cuban

Read more: Billionaire Entrepreneur Mark Cuban: 'Failure is Part of the Success Equation'

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 10 Quotes From Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and the Rest of the Shark Tank Investors
  • 1. Get your hustle on.
  • 2. Want to be a winner?
  • 3. What are you waiting for? Get started already.
  • 4. Don’t try to play your investors.
  • 5. It's all about the freedom.
  • 6. If you can’t stand the heat…
  • 7. When making a first impression, be yourself and no one else.
  • 8. You gotta get your hands dirty.
  • 9. Encourage your kids to achieve their own greatness.
  • 10. Fail. Learn. Grow.
 Next Slide