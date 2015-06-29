7 Chain Restaurants Where You Can Find Fourth of July Deals

June 29, 2015 3 min read

Too lazy to fire up the grill this Fourth of July? These chains have your back.

Hot dogs grilled in your own backyard may have a certain appeal, but it's nice to know there are other options out there on Independence Day. This year, there are a host of restaurant chains offering discounts, serving up specials and launching patriotic menu items.

If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate on July Fourth, here are seven chains with deals and specials this week.

