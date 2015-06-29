7 Chain Restaurants Where You Can Find Fourth of July Deals
Too lazy to fire up the grill this Fourth of July? These chains have your back.
Hot dogs grilled in your own backyard may have a certain appeal, but it's nice to know there are other options out there on Independence Day. This year, there are a host of restaurant chains offering discounts, serving up specials and launching patriotic menu items.
If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate on July Fourth, here are seven chains with deals and specials this week.
Related: This Restaurant Will Give You $10,000 in Gift Cards If You Name Your Baby 'Quinoa'
Outback Steakhouse
This Friday and Saturday, Outback Steakhouse is serving up free appetizers with your entrée. "Aussie-tizers" include cheese fries, wings and the iconic Bloomin' Onion.
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The Italian chain is offering 20 percent off your check from July 2 to July 5. However, if you're planning on some Independence Day boozing, beware: The discount excludes alcohol, tax and gratuity.
Boston Market
To take advantage of the Boston Market Fourth of July deal, you need to take action soon. If you buy a meal and drink at the chain from June 29 to July 3, on July 4 you can bring in your receipt and celebrate Independence Day with a buy one, get one free meal.
Pizza Hut
The pizza chain doesn't have any discounts, but it is encouraging customers to celebrate Independence Day with a pizza that captures some of the best parts of the holiday: the Hot Dog Bites Pizza. The pizza with a mini hot dog crust is available for $11.99, and is only on the menu for a limited time.
Related: The 12 Most Ridiculous Foods From State Fairs Across America
Carl's Jr.
Like Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr. is focusing more on the "All-American" aspect of the holiday than on discounts, with the Most American Thickburger. The burger puts a hot dog, potato chips, American cheese and a beef patty between two buns – essentially a Fourth of July cookout in a single sandwich.
Red Robin
If you'd rather spend the holiday in a cool movie theater than sweating on the beach, Red Robin's deal may appeal to your 4th of July sensibilities. The chain is celebrating the July 1 release of Terminator Genisys by offering a free ticket to the film with the purchase of a $25 Red Robin gift card. The chain also launched "The Genisys Burger," a burger with roasted jalapenos, bacon, avocados and Pepper-Jack cheese, topped with jalapeno aioli, and served on a jalapeno-cornmeal bun.
Smashburger
While the rest of America celebrates the birth of the United States, Smashburger has another birthday on its mind. In celebration of the chain's 8th birthday, Smashburger is offering a limited-edition Birthday Cake Golden Oreo Shake, starting on June 30. If you buy one on Tuesday, you even get a second shake for free.
Related: Artist Sues Starbucks for $750,000 for Allegedly Stealing Her Designs