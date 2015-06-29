Restaurants

7 Chain Restaurants Where You Can Find Fourth of July Deals

7 Chain Restaurants Where You Can Find Fourth of July Deals
Image credit: Outback Steakhouse/ Red Robin / Carabba's Italian Grill
Too lazy to fire up the grill this Fourth of July? These chains have your back.

Hot dogs grilled in your own backyard may have a certain appeal, but it's nice to know there are other options out there on Independence Day. This year, there are a host of restaurant chains offering discounts, serving up specials and launching patriotic menu items.

If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate on July Fourth, here are seven chains with deals and specials this week. 

7 Chain Restaurants Where You Can Find Fourth of July Deals

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse
Image credit: Outback Steakhouse | Facebook

This Friday and Saturday, Outback Steakhouse is serving up free appetizers with your entrée. "Aussie-tizers" include cheese fries, wings and the iconic Bloomin' Onion. 

7 Chain Restaurants Where You Can Find Fourth of July Deals

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Carrabba's Italian Grill
Image credit: Carrabbas.com

The Italian chain is offering 20 percent off your check from July 2 to July 5. However, if you're planning on some Independence Day boozing, beware: The discount excludes alcohol, tax and gratuity. 

7 Chain Restaurants Where You Can Find Fourth of July Deals

Boston Market

Boston Market
Image credit: Boston Market | Facebook

To take advantage of the Boston Market Fourth of July deal, you need to take action soon. If you buy a meal and drink at the chain from June 29 to July 3, on July 4 you can bring in your receipt and celebrate Independence Day with a buy one, get one free meal. 

7 Chain Restaurants Where You Can Find Fourth of July Deals

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut
Image credit: Pizza Hut | Facebook

The pizza chain doesn't have any discounts, but it is encouraging customers to celebrate Independence Day with a pizza that captures some of the best parts of the holiday: the Hot Dog Bites Pizza. The pizza with a mini hot dog crust is available for $11.99, and is only on the menu for a limited time. 

7 Chain Restaurants Where You Can Find Fourth of July Deals

Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr.
Image credit: Carl's Jr | Facebook

Like Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr. is focusing more on the "All-American" aspect of the holiday than on discounts, with the Most American Thickburger. The burger puts a hot dog, potato chips, American cheese and a beef patty between two buns – essentially a Fourth of July cookout in a single sandwich. 

7 Chain Restaurants Where You Can Find Fourth of July Deals

Red Robin

Red Robin
Image credit: Red Robin

If you'd rather spend the holiday in a cool movie theater than sweating on the beach, Red Robin's deal may appeal to your 4th of July sensibilities. The chain is celebrating the July 1 release of Terminator Genisys by offering a free ticket to the film with the purchase of a $25 Red Robin gift card. The chain also launched "The Genisys Burger," a burger with roasted jalapenos, bacon, avocados and Pepper-Jack cheese, topped with jalapeno aioli, and served on a jalapeno-cornmeal bun.  

7 Chain Restaurants Where You Can Find Fourth of July Deals

Smashburger

Smashburger
Image credit: Smashburger | Facebook

While the rest of America celebrates the birth of the United States, Smashburger has another birthday on its mind. In celebration of the chain's 8th birthday, Smashburger is offering a limited-edition Birthday Cake Golden Oreo Shake, starting on June 30. If you buy one on Tuesday, you even get a second shake for free. 

