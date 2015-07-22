The Secret Menu Items at Your Favorite Restaurant Chains

July 22, 2015 5 min read

In the age of social media and company-approved off-menus offerings, is there such thing as a true "secret menu”? We aren't sure – but that isn't stopping us from trying the best that fast-food chains have to offer, on and off the official menu.

In a recent AMA, an employee at a McDonald's in the U.K. spilled on the fast-food giant's “secret menu.”

"Just like with any of our sandwiches, you can add, remove or change ingredients by special request. These are called 'grill orders' (i.e. Big Mac no pickle)," he wrote. "The items on the 'secret menu' weren't invented by anyone officially at McDonald's, it's just a random person[']s guide to burgers you could potentially 'hack' at McDonald's."

McDonald's UK took to Twitter to deny the existence of a secret menu.

Still, whether company-sanctioned or not, secret menus are becoming an increasingly common marketing tactic for chains. Here are nine chains with secret menus you need to check out.

Related: McDonald's Explores Canadian Flavors and Adds McLobster to the Menu