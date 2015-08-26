Here's What the McWhopper Would Actually Look Like

August 26, 2015 3 min read

Heard of the McWhopper, but worried you'll never get a taste yourself? Here's the solution.

On Wednesday, Burger King released an open letter to McDonald's asking the burger chain to team up to create the McWhopper: half Big Mac, half Whopper. McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook's responded cryptically on Facebook, making it unclear if the collaboration will ever happen.

Entrepreneur wanted to test if the McWhopper was a worthy creation for the two burger giant to team up to create. So, we hit up a McDonald's and Burger King in New York City to craft a McWhopper of our own, following Burger King's suggested recipe.

Here's how we did it.

