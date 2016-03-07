The 12 Trends That Will Drive the Tech Conversation Over the Next Year

March 7, 2016 7 min read

Keeping up with the cutting edge of technology can feel like trying to surf a tsunami: it’s both thrilling and nearly impossible.

From the continued explosion of virtual reality to the introduction of hearable technology, technology is simultaneously becoming more immersive and attempting to become more subtle. It's being embedded within the objects and processes we already use.

For 29 years, Mobile World Congress has gathered companies, thought leaders and consumers to celebrate where technology is now and where it’s going. This year, the four-day conference in Barcelona brought together 100,000 attendees and more than 2,200 exhibiting companies.

Here are 12 technology trends, gadgets and developments that are expected to drive the innovation conversation over the next year, according to a report from UK-based market research firm Juniper Research.

