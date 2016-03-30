Rest Well, Live Well: 10 Sleep Hacks to Help You Live Your Best Life

March 30, 2016 6 min read

Nothing is good when you are tired. It’s like the world is out to get you and all you can do is put your head down and wait for the day to be over. No bueno.

On top of making you feel awful, sleep deprivation can hurt your performance at work. Not only does it decrease productivity, but it can make it difficult to process new information.

Despite these high stakes, there’s a pretty good chance you aren’t clocking the recommended hours. We get it: when your schedule get packed, getting a full eight hours a night can feel like an impossibility.

That said, there are a few things you can do to make your time in bed count more. Here are 10 hacks for making sure you get the most out of your shut-eye.