20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Taco Bell

August 10, 2016 6 min read

Serving more than 6 billion customers a year at its 6,407 locations, Taco Bell is a leader in the fast food industry. Since its birth in 1962, the Bell has always differentiated itself from other chains. Whether it’s simply by serving tacos rather than cheeseburgers or launching an out-of-this-world publicity stunt (literally), it has always found a way to stand out.

Check out these 20 Taco Bell facts that you probably didn’t know.