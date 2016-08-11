For a Workplace Productivity Boost, Ban These 10 Websites

August 11, 2016 5 min read

This story originally appeared on CNBC



The internet might be a valuable tool to most offices, but it's also an incredibly efficient way to goof off. Whether it's social media, streaming video or a random collection of funny cat pictures, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of places for you or your employees to wander online, often at the expense of work that needs to be done.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, people typically spend one hour of their workday on social media. Millennials are even more attached, spending 1.8 hours on such sites. And a new survey from intelliAd Media, which studied traffic to shopping sites, found that traffic surged during weekday afternoons between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"In terms of both sales and overall traffic in web shops, online shopping has its peak during afternoon working hours," said Frank Rauchfuß, CEO of intelliAd. "By looking at device usage, it appears that a lot of the customers are office workers: Two-thirds of shopping traffic comes from laptops and desktops during workdays. Many users then switch to mobile devices after work. Tablet and smartphones represent 50 percent of traffic during the evening."

No one wants to be the ogre boss, but if you're seeing productivity taking a dive, there are some sites you might be better off having your IT department block. It won't make you popular, but it could make your company more efficient.