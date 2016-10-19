10 Unbelievable-But-True Amazon Services

From sommelier services to grazing goats, the ecommerce giant really seems to have it all.

October 19, 2016 4 min read

With just a couple of clicks on Amazon, you can get a goat delivered to your property or a battle tank to your driveway. Crazy, right?

Need to purchase some uranium ore? Amazon has you covered.

From a cat store to online sommeliers, the ecommerce giant can fulfill almost any need. Check out these nine things we bet you didn’t know you could do on Amazon.

