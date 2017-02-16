Trying to Be Strong? Steve Jobs, Barbara Corcoran, Tony Robbins and More Share Strategies for Resilience.

In times of great difficulty, when it’s hard to summon the reasons to get up in the morning, there is some comfort. That comfort comes from the things we can still control.

We often discount the role luck has in our successes, believing them wholly earned -- something bought and paid for with sweat and persistence. This can leave us angry and unprepared for our failures, leaving us feeling as if we’ve been robbed or cheated. In reality, our lives should make the best of both work and luck.

Of course, that does little to ease the sting of loss or unfairness. The only remedy to for that, the only salve that works, is strength. It's a steady regimen of putting one foot in front of the other.

Let these quotes on strength and resilience serve as your balm and inspiration -- and help you on your long road forward.