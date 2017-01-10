5 Surprising Things to Come Out of the Detroit Auto Show

While CES attracted a fair share of automakers looking to showcase cutting-edge car tech, from Microsoft’s Cortana virtual assistant in Nissan vehicles and Amazon’s Alexa in Fords and Volkswagens to Visa digital payments in Hondas, there were still plenty of surprises left for the Detroit Auto Show.

The fruits of numerous partnerships, along with several ultra-futuristic concept cars, took the stage in Vegas last week. After attending the weeklong event, Doug Newcomb, industry analyst and president and CEO of the C3 Group, published an op-ed in PCMag on Monday titled, “CES: The Greatest Auto Show on Earth?”

Related: The Most Innovative and Eye-Catching Cars of CES 2017

The Motor City and the nation’s top auto manufacturers have recognized that the future of transportation revolves around two tech-centric developments: ride-hailing and self-driving. Over the next two weeks, they’re convening to display their newest vehicles and, in large part, talk about the autonomous revolution.

Here’s a preview of the highlights before the Detroit Auto Show (also known as the North American International Auto Show) opens to the public on Jan. 14.