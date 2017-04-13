11 Thomas Jefferson Quotes on Motivation, Mindset, Productivity and More

In honor of his birthday, here's some wisdom from the founding father.

April 13, 2017 2 min read

The author of the Declaration of Independence, the third president of the United States, the founder of the University of Virginia, a historian, a philosopher -- Thomas Jefferson’s contributions to American history are expansive.

His insight and intellect helped mold the nation into what it is today. And many of his achievements have become the backbone of today’s society. He’s even the face of the nickel and the $2 bill.

Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or an established business owner -- there’s a lot you can learn from Jefferson. Check out these 11 quotes from the third POTUS that will inspire you -- and make you think.