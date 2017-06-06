All the Updates From Apple WWDC 2017

The Cupertino, Calif., company co-founded by Steve Jobs has introduced its first new product in years along with new versions of existing hardware.

June 6, 2017

Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference yesterday in San Jose, Calif., where it introduced its first new product in years: the HomePod. The long-rumored device is Apple's answer to Amazon Echo and Google Home, but the company co-founded by the late Steve Jobs says its device is specifically made to play music.

Along with the HomePod, Apple introduced updates to its existing line of hardware and software. Here's a quick look at what's new.